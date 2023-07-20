Barbie set to hit theatres tomorrow; release date, age rating and more

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's highly anticipated movie Barbie will hit theatres tomorrow, July 21. Comedy Star Robbie is portraying the role of the title character, Barbie.

The story follows stereotypical Barbie as she experiences a full-on existential crisis and moves on a journey of self-discovery. Her beau Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, joins in her journey.

The famous Mattel Inc. doll version, Margot Robbie's Barbie, comes to life. She enters the real world to fix the sudden distress that besets her and threatens to end her utopian society. In the process, she experiences sorrow for the first time and starts crying. This was a strange sensation for her and a stunning moment of onscreen vulnerability.

Barbie movie: Age rating

The Barbie movie received a 12A age rating from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) in the United Kingdom. The BBFC cited the reason that the movie is moderate innuendo, brief sexual harassment, and implied strong language.

The 12A movie means it is not suitable for children under the age of 12. No one under the age of 12 can see a 12A movie without an adult.

In the United States, the Barbie movie has been given a PG-13 rating. It means parents need to be strongly cautioned because some materials may not be appropriate for children under the age of 12. This doesn't mean that children below 13 can't see the movie, it is up to their parents to decide.

Barbie movie cast

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are playing the lead role in the movie as the stereotypical Barbie and Ken in the flick.

They will be supported by other characters like Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel, Michael Cera as Allan, Emerald Fennell as Midge, Dua Lipa as the Mermaid Barbies, Issa Rae as President Barbie, Jamie Demetriou as a Mattel employee, Dame Helen Mirren as The Narrator, Connor Swindells as Aaron Dinkins, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie to name just a few.