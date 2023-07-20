Home / Entertainment / Barbie set to hit theatres tomorrow; release date, age rating and more

Barbie set to hit theatres tomorrow; release date, age rating and more

Margot Robbie starrer Barbie is set to release in theatres tomorrow, July 21. The movie received a 12A age rating in the UK and has been given a PG-13 rating in the US

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Photo: barbie-themovie.com

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 3:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's highly anticipated movie Barbie will hit theatres tomorrow, July 21. Comedy Star Robbie is portraying the role of the title character, Barbie. 

The story follows stereotypical Barbie as she experiences a full-on existential crisis and moves on a journey of self-discovery. Her beau Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, joins in her journey.

The famous Mattel Inc. doll version, Margot Robbie's Barbie, comes to life. She enters the real world to fix the sudden distress that besets her and threatens to end her utopian society. In the process, she experiences sorrow for the first time and starts crying. This was a strange sensation for her and a stunning moment of onscreen vulnerability.

Barbie movie: Age rating

The Barbie movie received a 12A age rating from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) in the United Kingdom. The BBFC cited the reason that the movie is moderate innuendo, brief sexual harassment, and implied strong language.

The 12A movie means it is not suitable for children under the age of 12. No one under the age of 12 can see a 12A movie without an adult.

In the United States, the Barbie movie has been given a PG-13 rating. It means parents need to be strongly cautioned because some materials may not be appropriate for children under the age of 12. This doesn't mean that children below 13 can't see the movie, it is up to their parents to decide.

Barbie movie cast

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are playing the lead role in the movie as the stereotypical Barbie and Ken in the flick.

They will be supported by other characters like Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel, Michael Cera as Allan, Emerald Fennell as Midge, Dua Lipa as the Mermaid Barbies, Issa Rae as President Barbie, Jamie Demetriou as a Mattel employee, Dame Helen Mirren as The Narrator, Connor Swindells as Aaron Dinkins, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie to name just a few.

Where to watch Barbie movies?
Movie lovers can watch the movie in their nearby cinema halls. The movie will hit theatres on July 21.


Also Read

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is all set to release on July 21, details inside

With Barbie's trailer out, here's a look at the original Barbie doll

Climate activist Greta won't be school striking but vows to still protest

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

Shah Rukh Khan shares Jawan prevue to excited fans, complete details inside

Oppenheimer movie set to hit theatres tomorrow, check all details below

Gigi Hadid arrested for marijuana possession, released after $1,000 fine

Entertainment & media industry revenues to reach $73.6 bn by 2027

Oppenheimer tickets go for as high as Rs 2450 in this Indian city

NFDC opens entries for Indian Panorama section at 2023 IFFI from Nov 20

Topics :Hollywood indiaHollywoodmoviesIMAX theatresMovie tickets

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story