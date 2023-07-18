The Oppenheimer movie is set to release on July 21, 2023. The ticket booking for the movie has already been started and the Christopher Nolan movie created a massive buzz in India. According to some reports, the movie has sold over 2 lakh tickets in India alone.

The cost of tickets is different in different cities, but the costliest ticket in the country is Rs 2,450, excluding tax, and all tickets are sold out.

The expensive tickets are being sold in Mumbai for the night show on the first day in PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel Mumbai. The show also offers a ticket price of Rs 1800, and that too is almost sold out.

Previously, some reports claimed that 'Oppenheimer' will be shown at 3 am. Now, IMAX has revealed that its show begins as early as 12:01 am in Mumbai and the seats for the show are almost sold out.

Many IMAX theatres in Mumbai offer early morning shows like 3:00 and 3:30 am, 7:30 and 8:00 am.

Oscar award-winning director Christopher Nolan is the director of Oppenheimer, which is based on the 2005 book “American Prometheus.” The book was written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The film shares the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is responsible for the creation of the atomic bomb in World War II.

Cillian Murphy will portray the role of Oppenheimer in the movie, the role of his wife is performed by Emily Blunt. The movie also features Robert Downey Jr, who is playing the role of Lewis Strauss, the antagonist.