Actor Mithun Chakraborty's first wife Helen Luke passes away in the US

Helena Luke, Mithun Chakraborty's first wife, passed away on Sunday, November 3, in the United States due to some unknown illness.

The news of her demise was confirmed by dancer-actor Kapana Iyer on social media. She shared the post on Facebook at 9:20 am on Sunday and the caption of the post reads, “Feeling weird. Mixed emotions and no idea why, discombobulated (sic)."

As per media reports, she had not been feeling well and had not even consulted a doctor.

The actress featured in several Bollywood movies such Do Gulaab (1983), Aao Pyaar Karen (1983), and Bhai Aakhir Bhai Hota Hai (1982). After quitting, the actress lived in America for many years and worked as a flight attendant for Delta Airlines.

She was known for her role in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer 1995 movie Mard when she played the role of the British queen. She married Mithun Chakraborty in 1979, however, the marriage didn't last long and they separated in just four months.

Marrying Mithun was a hazy dream, says Helena

In one of her old videos, the actress called her marriage with Mithun a 'hazy dream'. While talking to Stardust Magazine, she said that the 'Disco Dancer' actor brainwashed her and made her believe that he was the best choice for her.

She also stated that there were some rumours of their reconciliation. However, the actress said, “I’ll never go back to him even if he is the richest guy around. I haven’t even asked for alimony, it was a nightmare, and it’s over.”

The actor promised Helena's father that he would treat her like the '9th wonder of the world', but the actress later realised that he loved no one but himself. She also called him highly immature, even though she was years younger than him, she felt older.

Mithun blamed her for seeing her ex-boyfriend Javed on the sly. She tried to convince him multiple times but couldn't succeed in eliminating his deep-rooted suspicious nature.

"It was only later that I realized he had a guilt complex. He himself was fooling around my back and thought I was doing the same,” she added.

Reportedly, she shared a post on social media informing that she wasn't keeping up too well. However, she was not taking medical treatment on time leading to her demise.