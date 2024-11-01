Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 day 1: Ajay's movie surges ahead of BB3

Amid the festive season, the box office is witnessing a clash between two successful franchises. This time the battle is between Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy and Ajay Devgn's cop drama.

Both the movies have opened their box office day with equal buzz. This is the third instalment of Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again and the fifth instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Singham, Singham Again, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The same goes for Kartik Aryan's Bhul Bhulaiyaa who joined the franchise in 2022.

Singham Again is a multi-starrer movie and apart from Ajay, the movie also features Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and a cameo by Salman Khan.

On the other end, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is helmed by Anees Bazmee and it also features some big names such as Kartik Aryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav etc in the lead.

Singham Again surpasses BB3 collection on opening day

According to the Industry tracker, Sacnilk, the opening day collection for the Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 currently stands at Rs 27.06 crore and Rs 21.29 crore, respectively.

The multi-starrer Singham Again is likely to impress the masses in the coming days and the difference in the revenue might grow further in the future. At the start of the day, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 seemed to record higher occupancy in theatres, however, as the day progressed, it was Ajay’s magic that worked.

However, both movies managed to gain good numbers at the box office.

More From This Section

Advance Booking of Singham Again and BB3

According to the trade website, Box Office India , both movies performed similarly before releasing at the theatre and it is expected to do the same at the box office. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has sold around 2.23 lakh tickets as far as national chains are concerned garnering around Rs 7.25 crore. If count all-India advances, the advance sales nett collection would be around Rs 13 crore.

On the other end, Singham Again has sold 2.26 lakh tickets earning around Rs 7.14 crore nett. The all-Indian booking is around Rs 12.50 crore. The reason behind the slight edge of BB3 over Singham Again is that it had more days of advance booking outside national chains. Reportedly, Singham Again is likely to surpass Kartik Aryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 because of its mass appeal as indicated by the first day collections.