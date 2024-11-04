Baby John Taster Cut: Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff in Atlee's next film

Varun Dhawan debuted a never-before-seen avatar in the "taster cut" of his eagerly awaited movie Baby John on Monday. The movie is an adaptation of Vijay's popular action movie, Theri, remade on a large scale with more action and drama in this high-octane action movie.

Watch Baby John Taster Here: Vijay featured in the major role of Atlee's film Theri. Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh play important roles in Baby John as well. Since Friday, November 1, the same video has been playing in theatres alongside the prints of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Baby John Taster Cut: Teaser talk

In the opening of the teaser, a young voice utters the well-known phrase, "If we stand united, we can fight the biggest enemy." When thugs attack Varun Dhawan, a police officer, he enters the scene and causes havoc. Additionally, Varun Dhawan is presented as a homely figure who looks after his young daughter and cooks. The trailer also features brief appearances by Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh. The biggest twist, though, is when Jackie Shroff enters the scene and starts acting scary. We can expect an incredible matchup between Varun Dhawan and Jackie Shroff.

In an extended message, the creators asked followers to refrain from engaging in piracy. The long note says, "As we prepare to unveil Baby John, we want to take a moment to express how much this project means to us. It's more than just a film; it's the culmination of our hard work, dedication, and passion. We've poured our hearts into creating a cinematic experience that we believe will resonate with audiences in both single screens and multiplexes alike. We're excited to announce that we will be releasing an exclusive Taster Cut of Baby John for the very first time which will be exclusively running in cinemas from 1st November and digitally worldwide from 4th November."

Varun Dhavan’s Baby John: About the film

With important roles played by Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav, Baby John is scheduled for a Christmas release on December 25. The film was directed by Atlee. It is a remake of Vijay's popular movie, Theri. Jyoti Deshpande, Murad Khetani, and Priya Atlee are the producers of Baby John.

S Thaman created the background music, which gives the entire teaser a sense of urgency. Jyoti Deshpande, Priya Atlee (Atlee's wife), and Murad Khetani are the film's producers. 'Good Vibes Only' is Baby John's tagline.