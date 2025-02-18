'Bhool Chuk Maaf' teaser out: Rajkummar Rao returns in a comedy entertainer

Rajkummar Rao has teamed with Maddock Films again after the grand success of Stree 2. He will be seen in the comedy movie ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’, which will also focus on the concept of a time loop. The movie also stars Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead role. The makers have unveiled the fun teaser of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ along with its release date.

Karan Sharma directed 'Bhook Chuk Maaf' is set in Varanasi and the movie narrates the small-town romance story of Ranjan, who secures the government job to marry his love, named 'Title.'

In a twist of fate, the actor found himself stuck in a series of unexpected events that turned his story completely. There is a heartfelt story of love, fate and redemption.

Bhool Chuk Maaf teaser

The teaser shows Rajkummar Rao fixing his marriage on the 30th of the month, both Wamiqa and Rajkummar are excited and happy that they are finally getting married and the haldi ceremony of Rajkummar Rao begins.

Then the teaser shows a flower pot falling from the rooftop and something strange happens on the next day as Rajkummar Rao realises that this is another haldi. The teaser shows that this repeats multiple times leading to frustration and annoyance for Rao's character.

The teaser promises a fun and romantic drama with a lot of fun.

Also Read

The makers share the teaser with a caption that reads, "Sharing the teaser on their official X account, Maddock Film announced: "Din hai untees ya tees? Fark hai bas unnees-bees! Par yeh hai kya masla? Jaaniye 10 April ko in cinemas, tab tak Bhool Chuk Maaf ho!

Dinesh Vijan presents #BhoolChukMaaf starring Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi directed & written by Karan Sharma."

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will next star in ‘Maalik’. The movie will be released on June 20, 2025.

There were reports that after the success of Stree 2, the actor has increased his fee, but he dismissed the rumours and said that he doesn't want to burden his producers. Recently, while reacting to the rumours the actor told The Indian Express, “I read different figures every day. I’m not stupid to burden my producers. Being a part of the biggest blockbuster is not going to change me as an actor, money is just a byproduct of my passion. I want to work all my life so I keep looking for roles that surprise me, excite me, challenge and help me grow.”

What is the release date of 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'?

The movie is set to hit theatres on April 10.