Chhaava box office collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal's film in Rs 100 cr club

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the historical action movie had a significant increase in revenue on Day 3 and made Rs 48.5 crore. The Laxman Utekar-directed film had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 62.48% on its first Sunday.

The new movie starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna released in theaters this Friday to a fantastic response. According to Sacnilk, the first Sunday of the Laxman Utekar movie saw a huge spike. On Sunday alone, it made around Rs 50 crore. In just 3 days, it had already become the biggest movie of 2025.

Chhaava box office collection

Early estimates indicate that Chhaava made Rs 48.5 crore net on its first Sunday, bringing its 3-day total to Rs 116.5 crore net. The historical action movie broke Gully Boy's record of Rs 19.40 crore on its first day of release, earning Rs 31 crore, the most of any Valentine's Day movie. On Saturday, it experienced a 19.35% increase in revenue, earning Rs 37 crore. On Sunday, it recorded even higher figures.

Chhaava has made the most money this year with a total of Rs 116 crore. Sky Force, which had earned Rs 114 crore in over three weeks, comes next. Other films, such as Emergency and Deva, fall far short.

About the movie: Chhaava

Apart from the lead roles, Akshay Khanna and Diana Penty play key parts in Chhaava, which was directed by Laxman and produced by Dinesh under Maddock Films. The background score and soundtrack for the movie were written by AR Rahman.

In the movie, Rashmika portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, while Vicky plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Diana portrays Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb's daughter, while Akshaye plays Aurangzeb.

Chhaava: What's Next?

It is anticipated that Chhaava will continue to grow in the days ahead due to its high occupancy rates and positive word-of-mouth. In the next few weeks, the movie might reach Rs 200 crore and challenge Vicky Kaushal's highest-grossing films if the current trend holds true. Expectations are still high although the international collection data have not yet been updated.