White Lotus Season 3 OTT release: When & where to watch Thai comedy drama?

The season 3 of Mike White's acclaimed anthology series, The White Lotus, will take viewers to Thailand. There will be plenty of drama, exotic cuisine, and luxurious spa treatments for the new season's new cast of guests. Deep secrets will be exposed as usual, and at least one guest might not make it through to the very end.

In addition to Natasha Rothwell, who returns as the spa manager Belinda Lindsey, the new season has a number of excellent new cast members. Here is all the information you need to know about when and where to watch the latest season of the drama in India, especially if you are searching for the ideal vacation drama to binge watch.

White Lotus season 3: OTT Release date

OTT platforms began streaming White Lotus season 3 at 9 p.m. (EST) on Sunday, February 16. White Lotus season 3 will be available on OTT in India from 7.30 am on February 17. There are 8 episodes in season 3, and each Sunday, a new episode will be broadcasted.

The White Lotus season 3 OTT release: Where to watch?

The White Lotus season 3 is available to Indian viewers on JioCinema and Disney+Hotstar, which have combined to become JioHotstar, an OTT platform.

Although there are a number of streaming choices to view the show, Max is the only place to see the new season. The Hindustan Times story claims that the show is accessible to those who have acquired a Prime Video (Max add-on) subscription.

White Lotus Season 3: The cast

There are both old and new faces in the latest season. Series creator Mike White broke down in tears during the season's premiere event, describing this season as "the hardest race I’ve ever run" but also thanking the journey.

• Leslie Bibb,

• Carrie Coon,

• Walton Goggins,

• Sarah Catherine Hook,

• Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal,

• Michelle Monaghan,

• Sam Nivola,

• Lek Patravadi,

• Parker Posey,

• Natasha Rothwell,

• Patrick Schwarzenegger,

• Tayme Thapthimthong

• Aimee Lou Wood.

White Lotus Season 3: Episode schedule and titles

The season begins with the first episode, "Same Spirits, New Forms." Although the season's titles are still pending, the upcoming two episodes are:

• Episode 2 – “Special Treatments”

• Episode 3 – “The Meaning of Dreams”.

White Lotus Season 3: When do new episodes air?

HBO and Max premiere new episodes of The White Lotus every Sunday at 9 p.m. EST. Therefore, it is time to reserve your stay at the newest White Lotus if you are prepared for another season filled with opulence, drama, and sinister turns. Filming at actual luxury resorts, this time in Thailand, is a tradition that Season 3 will carry on.

All about White Lotus Season 3

The third season of White Lotus is an extension of a satirical comedy-drama television series from the United States. Mike White is the writer and director of the online series. The third season adds new characters and a new setting to the storyline of the first two seasons. From February to August 2024, the third season of the show was filmed in several Thai locations, including Bangkok, Phuket, and Ko Samui.