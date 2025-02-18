Vicky Kaushal at Mumbai's Babulnath temple for Chhaava's box office success

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is ruling the box office . In just three days, it achieved a new record by entering the 100-crore club. The actor went to Mumbai's Babulnath Temple to offer prayers in appreciation of the movie's success. He addressed fans and even took selfies with them after completing the ceremonies.

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, is doing really well at the box office. The historical drama set a new record, the first of its kind in 2025, by quickly surpassing the 100 crore mark in just three days. This Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj biopic is a hit, and more shows have been added in Maharashtra.

Vicky Kaushal at Babulnath temple

Chhaava had a fantastic weekend everywhere. In order to show his appreciation, Vicky prayed at the Babulnath Temple in Mumbai, which is devoted to Lord Shiva. At the shrine, he kickstarted the new week for the movie’s success. After taking photos with his fans, the actor completed his rites and departed.

The Hindustan Times claims that because of the tremendous reaction, theaters in Pune and Mumbai have added midnight, 1:00 AM, and 6:00 AM performances of Chhaava. Maharashtra, the state with the highest box office receipts, had packed movie theaters over the weekend.

As they witness Chhaava, the audience is overcome with emotion. After the movie, Vicky posted a video of a child crying in a theater. The caption says, “Humari sabse badi kamayi. Proud of you beta… wish I could give you a hug. Thank you everyone for your love and emotions. We wished for Shambhu Raaje’s story to reach every household in the world… and to see that happening is our greatest victory.”

Chhaava box office collection day 4

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava had an excellent India nett collection of Rs 24 crore on Monday, but this represented a 50.52 percent decline from its Sunday revenues of Rs 48.5 crore. This raises Chhaava's global gross to Rs 164.75 crore and its local total to an astounding Rs 140.5 crore. According to Koimoi, the film, which had a reported budget of Rs 130 crore, has already broken even and is the first big Hindi movie of the year to easily surpass its budget.

Also Read

The film had a remarkable total occupancy percentage of 31.62% in the Hindi market on the day. The occupancy rate began the morning showing at 17.80%, but it continued to improve throughout the day, reaching 27.11 percent in the afternoon, 34.12% in the evening, and 47.46 percent during night screenings.

In addition to earning a lot more money on its first Monday than any other Bollywood release this year, Chhaava has almost doubled the first Monday earnings of films like Sky Force (Rs 7 crore), Fateh (Rs 0.95 crore), Azaad (Rs 0.65 crore), Deva (Rs 2.75 crore), Emergency (Rs 1.05 crore), Badass Ravikumar (Rs 0.6 crore), and Loveyapa (Rs 0.55 crore).

Chhaava: About the film

In Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the esteemed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His heroic struggle to protect the Maratha Empire against the infamous Mughal ruler Aurangzeb is depicted in the movie.

Rashmika Mandanna plays Sambhaji's wife, Yesubai, in the historical drama under the direction of Laxman Utekar. Aurangzeb is portrayed by Akshaye Khanna. Apart from the lead roles, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Diana Penty all played important parts in the movie.