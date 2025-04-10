Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer out: Rajkummar Rao gets caught in endless time loop

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf's trailer has been released today, April 10, 2025 (Thursday). The movie is written and directed by Karan Sharma, and the trailer promises a quirky romantic comedy, with a love story hilariously caught in an endless time loop.

The trailer was launched in a press conference, held in Mumbai, in the presence of the stars and producer Dinesh Vijan.

Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer is out

The trailer released today gives a detailed sneak peek of the movie. In the trailer, Rajkummar Rao is seen as Ranjan, who wants to get married to his beloved Titli (the role played by Wamiqa Gabbi). The trailer begins with the scene where a police officer can be seen advising the families of the two adults to get them married before they elope again.

However, the real catch of the movie is when the duo got stuck in the time loop of their wedding festivities, i.e., Haldi day and then by the end of the trailer, the actor could be seen venting his anger, frustration and confusion. The movie seems like a family drama and comedy.

Watch the trailer here:

Bhool Chuk Maaf: Release date

Rajkummar Rao starrer will hit theatres across the world on May 9, 2025.

Bhool Chuk Maaf: Cast

Apart from lead actors like Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the movie also features Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain, and Raghubir Yadav in vital roles.

More about Bhool Chuk Maaf

The Karan Sharma-directed Bhool Chuk Maaf features Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi and Seema Pahwa in the lead roles. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films which recently produced movies like Chhaava and Sky Force in 2025.