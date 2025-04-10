Kapil Sharma stuns internet with sleek new look ahead of film sequel

Kapil Sharma has left fans doing a double take with his striking new look. The popular comedian and actor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport looking noticeably slimmer, sparking a wave of reactions online.
The comedian looked leaner than before in a video surfaced online on Wednesday. Sharma was dressed in a grey co-ord attire paired with white sneakers and sunglasses.
How did fans react?
As soon as the video went viral, the comedian became the internet's talking point with his slim and lean look, sparking curiosity amongst fans.
While some praised Kapil's hard work and dedication, others started guessing if he had consumed popular weight loss medication Ozempic.
One of them while reacting to his new look wrote, "Best example of hard work. Love you Kapil paji."