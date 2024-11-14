Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bigg Boss 18 elimination: Avinash Mishra-Digvijay Rathee fight intensifies

Bigg Boss 18 Elimination: Will Avinash Mishra be out of Bigg Boss after an intense physical altercation with Digvijay Rathee? All eyes on Bigg Boss now

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 8:12 PM IST
The rivalry between Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Singh Rathee is reaching new heights with each passing day. Digvijay, the wild card contestant, expressed strong reservations against certain members of the house and Avinash is also on his list. 
The tension between the two was further fueled as they were involved in a physical confrontation, catching everyone off guard. 

Will Avinash Mishra be evicted from Bigg Boss 18?

The tension between Avinash and Digvijay further escalated as they both got into an intense fight. Fortunately, housemates Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik swiftly intervened, separating the two and momentarily calming the explosive situation.
The recent promo sparked a heated debate among viewers, with opinions sharply divided on the physical altercation between Digvijay and Avinash. Some fans argue that both contestants should face consequences for their actions, while others pointed out that Digvijay's alleged instigation warrants offering equal accountability. 

Who are the nominated contestants?

Vivian has the power to reject nominations for three contestants and for this he chooses, Karan Veer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, and Rajat Dalal. Seven contestants were also nominated for the elimination such as  Veer Singh, Rajat Dalal, Digvijay Rathee, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Tajinder Singh Bagga, and Kashish Kapoor.

Voting Trends

According to the latest voting trends, Rajat Dalal is currently leading in voting trends. Following him, Karan Veer Mehra is believed to be the smartest contestant in the Bigg Boss house. Both Rajat and Karan lead the race with huge margins. 
Digvijay Rathee joined the reality show as a wild card entry and he is a popular name on MTV Splitsvilla and holds a very huge fanbase outside Bigg Boss House. She has been very vocal throughout this week and he was appreciated by hosts Ekta Kapoor and Rohit Shetty taking a stand as well. 
Kashish Kapoor and Tajinder Sigh Bagga did not receive enough votes yet. Although these are not the final results, fans of Rajat, Karan, and Shrutika can rejoice since the results look in their favour mostly.
 
First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

