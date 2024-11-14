OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch this long weekend

The much-awaited long weekend has arrived, and those who plan to spend it binge-watching TV series and films on OTT must make a list of the newest releases of the month.

From the high-stakes showdown in Deadpool & Wolverine to the heartwarming The Magic Of Shiri, and the intense Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2, there's no shortage of excitement. The diverse schedule also includes Freedom at Midnight, a historical drama about India’s division, and Beyond Goodbye, a moving Japanese romance. Check out these fresh releases for a great mix of genres, sure to entertain all tastes.

Top 5 OTT releases and web series this weekend

Deadpool & Wolverine (Disney+ Hotstar)

Ryan Reynolds plays Deadpool and Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine, a follow-up to Deadpool (2016). The movie tracks Ryan Reynolds' character Wade Wilson as he deals with the difficulties of civilian life. Unable to avoid action, he takes on the persona of Deadpool once more and employs Wolverine, who lives in a parallel universe, to accompany him on a quest to return to his own world. Right now, Disney+ Hotstar is streaming the Marvel movie.

Hot Frosty

On November 13, the romantic comedy was made available on Netflix. The narrative of the film centres on a girl named Kath. After meeting a snowman and manifesting love, her dull life is completely turned upside down.

The Magic of Shiri

Those who want to try a new Hindi series and are prepared to spend more time on OTT might try "The Magic of Shiri." The show centres on a woman who chooses to pursue an unusual career path and begins working as a magician. It stars TV actress Divyanka Tripathi, Javed Jaffrey, and Namit Das. The series, which tells the inspirational tale of a homemaker and her journey for self-discovery, is accessible on JioCinema.

Freedom At Midnight (SonyLIV)

Freedom at Midnight, based on Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins’ book, shows the history of India and Pakistan’s separation and their battle for freedom. The historical drama, which was directed by Nikkhil Advani, features Luke McGibney, Rajendra Chawla, Chirag Vohra, and Sidhant Gupta. Beginning on November 15, the series will be streamed on SonyLiv.

Beyond Goodbye (Netflix)

The Japanese love drama Beyond Goodbye, which debuted on Netflix on November 14, is also this week's recent OTT release. Following Saeko after she loses her partner in a car accident, the narrative centres on Naruse, a man who had her partner's heart transplanted. When Saeko's partner's memories start to emerge in Naruse, the plot takes an intriguing turn.