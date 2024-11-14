Is Karthi a part of Suriya's Kanguva? Fans react to his unrecognisable look

On November 14, Siva's Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani-film Kanguva was released in theatres. Actor Karthi, Suriya's brother, makes a brief appearance in the movie, and his dual appearance has made the internet crazy.

Suriya appears in two distinct timelines in the second trailer for Kanguva, which was released by the film's makers on November 11. Suriya used to appear as a warrior, but in the current timeline, he is depicted in a sleek, contemporary avatar. A potential story of retaliation between two dynasties is depicted in the trailer.

Karthi appearance in Kanguva

The film's climax with Karthi seemed to have made an impression, despite the majority of the reviews being mixed. Many images and videos of Karthi's appearance were shared by fans on X (previously Twitter), which appears to have paved the way for Kanguva 2.

One of the fan-posted images, which announces Kanguva 2, has Karthi and Suriya in the dual roles of historical warriors and contemporary males. One fan posted the title card with the caption, "Kanguva on (fire emojis) surprise cameo karthi sir mind blowing waiting for part 2…," while another fan commented, "Suriya against Karthi #Kanguva2."

Netizens reaction to Karthi appearance in Kanguva

A fan shared a picture of Karthi with spiked hair, a large tattoo on his forehead, and a gold grill on his teeth.

Under the title "The Original Ruthless Agressive Villian Role," another uploaded a video of the actor with long hair, light eyes, a tattoo covering his forehead once more, and blood on it.

"The Crocodile Fight Sequence and #Karthi intro are the highlights of the second half.” Another agreed, “#Karthi Cameo in #kanguva was worthable to watch," another person wrote.

More From This Section

Netizens reaction for Kanguva 2

According to one individual, Kanguva sets up the sequel perfectly, and he wrote on X, “The theatre went crazy for the climax, with #Suriya’s stunning six-pack reveal! The Double Dhamaka cameo by Karthi not only adds excitement but also sets up Part 2 perfectly. The energy is unmatched, delivering a solid punch to the story!”

Another disagreed about the film being a ‘trailer’ for Kanguva 2 and wrote, “Kanguva is just a 2.5 hours of trailer version for Kanguva 2. The last 20 mins was only the good part. Very average movie. 2.25 / 5.”

One fan described the movie as being “above average,” saying that Karthi's appearance enhances Kanguva in the same way as Suriya's cameo as Rolex enhances Kamal Haasan's Vikram, “Vikram movie ni Surya save chesinattu Kanguva ni karthi save chesthadu. Climax. Overall above movie, (Much like how Suriya saved Vikram, Karthi will save Kanguva with the climax. It’s an above average film overall)”.

Karthi wishes luck to the Kanguva team

“A very passionate team has moved mountains to create this mammoth film called #Kanguva to entertain our beloved audience with great respect to them. My prayers for all their hard work to pay off big time,” Karthi wrote.

He went on to say, “My heartiest wishes to the ‘anbaana’ fans who are carrying this film in their hearts! May nature bless you all! glory.” Kanguva was made available in Hindi and all South Indian languages in both 2D and 3D. Online reviews for the movie have been mixed so far.