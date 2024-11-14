Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Children's Day 2024: Top 10 movies to watch with your kids, check full list

Today, India is celebrating Children's Day 2024 and one of the best ways to celebrate this day is by watching inspiring and entertaining movies with your kids

Today, India is celebrating the birth anniversary of Jawahar Lal Nehru, and the day is observed as Children's Day. One of the best ways to make this day special for children is to show them meaningful yet entertaining movies helping them to learn some life lessons.
 
If you are also looking for such movies, here are 10 movies to watch on Children's Day 2024.

Top 10 movies to watch on Children's Day 2024

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

This moving film tells the story of Ishaan, a child with dyslexia, and how he finds a mentor in his teacher, who helps him unlock his potential. Taare Zameen Par is an inspiring movie that encourages empathy, creativity, and understanding for children facing challenges.

The Lion King (1994)

The heartwarming story of Simba, the young lion, is a journey of self-discovery and resilience. “The Lion King" has beautiful animation, with memorable songs, and an inspiring lesson on the circle of life.

Chillar Party (2011)

This lighthearted, fun film follows a group of kids who band together to protect a street dog from unfair regulations. It’s a story of courage, unity, and standing up for what’s right, making it both entertaining and heartwarming.

Stanley Ka Dabba (2011)

This beautifully told story follows Stanley, a schoolboy who brings joy and creativity to his friends and teachers despite challenges at home. It celebrates resilience and the importance of friendship, perfect for Children’s Day.

Toy Story (1995)

A Pixar classic, Toy Story delves into the secret life of toys. It's a story about friendship, loyalty, and courage, making it a timeless watch for kids and adults alike.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

Introduce children to the magical world of Hogwarts. The first movie in the Harry Potter series is packed with wonder, adventure, and lessons about bravery, friendship, and standing up for what’s right.

The Incredibles (2004)

This superhero family movie is a blend of action, humour, and valuable family lessons. It emphasises the importance of working together and supporting each other’s unique abilities.

Matilda (1996)

Based on Roald Dahl’s book, Matilda is about a gifted young girl who stands up to her abusive family and cruel headmistress. It’s a story of courage, intelligence, and the strength of kindness.

Secret Superstar (2017)

Secret Superstar follows Insia, a talented young girl with dreams of becoming a singer, despite her family's opposition. This inspiring story emphasises following one’s passion, self-expression, and overcoming obstacles, making it a perfect pick for young dreamers.

Dangal (2016)

Though primarily a sports drama, Dangal is a powerful film about two young sisters who defy societal norms to become champion wrestlers. It teaches values of dedication, gender equality, and breaking stereotypes, showing children that they can achieve anything with hard work and perseverance.
