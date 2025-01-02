Bigg Boss 18 Voting Trend: Rajat leading the chart; Eisha, Avinash trailing

Bigg Boss House witnessed a dramatic turn after seven contestants were nominated this week. The nomination list includes Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, Eisha Singh, Shrutika Arjun and Chahat Pandey.

Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar found themselves safe after successfully completing the nomination task. As Chum Darang is the Time God, the three contestants have directly entered the 14th week of the season–Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang.

Bigg Boss 18 Voting Trends Week 13

According to bigg-boss-vote.com, this week, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh received the least votes among seven nominated contestants. Rajat Dalal topped the chart, getting maximum votes, followed by Vivian Dsena and Shrutika Arjun.

Here's how the list reads:

Rajat – 34% (23,688 Votes)

Vivian – 27% (18,854 Votes)

Shrutika – 13% (8,795 Votes)

Chahat – 8% (5,956 Votes)

Kashish – 6% (4,513 Votes)

Eisha – 6% (4,387 Votes)

Avinash – 6% (4,098 Votes)

Total Votes: 70271

According to current voting trends, Eisha and Avinash are likely to face elimination this week as they are getting the least votes.

Bigg Boss 18: Kangana Ranaut as a guest appearance

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss season 18, Kangana Ranaut entered the house in a guest appearance in the show to promote her upcoming movie Emergency.

Kangana also revealed the list of the top 4 contestants of Bigg Boss based on popularity so far. She mentioned Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh and Chum Darang as the top four contestants. According to the actress, Karanveer Mehra and Vivian Dsena are the leading men in the game.

Whereas, Eisha and Chum were declared leading ladies. The show is in the final two weeks and the grand finale of the season will also be held. However, makers haven't released the official date of the Grand Finale.