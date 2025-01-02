PM Modi meets Diljit Dosanjh, calls the meeting 'a fantastic start to 2025'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and lauded him as “a combination of talent and tradition.” During the meeting, the two discussed music, culture, and India's vibrancy, including yoga.

The Prime Minister shared snippets of the meet in a video that was uploaded to Instagram on New Year's Day. The PM called his meeting with Diljit Dosanjh, a well-known Punjabi musician and actor, "a very memorable interaction.”

He also highlighted the “lively” discussion on social media by posting snippets of the experience. "A fantastic start to 2025. A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi Ji. We talked about a lot of things including music of course", the Punjabi singer tweeted.

The PM replied, "A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He's truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture and more... @diljitdosanjh".

On Tuesday, Dosanjh wrapped off his "Dil-Luminati India Tour" in Ludhiana. The singer's two-month national tour, which started in the nation's capital on October 26, came to an end on New Year's Eve at the Punjab Agriculture University stadium.

Modi meets Diljit Dosanjh: Highlights of the conversation

While the PM stated that Mr. Dosanjh has lived up to his name, 'Diljit' (the winner of hearts) and won the hearts of people all over the world. The singer praised PM Modi and said that his remarks about his mother and the Ganga river, also respected as a mother, moved everyone.

The PM said to Mr Dosanjh in Hindi, "When a boy from an Indian village makes India's name shine, it feels good. Your family named you Diljit and you keep winning over people".

The artist claimed that although he had always read about India's greatness, he could not understand why until he traveled the whole nation. "The large size of India is a strength. We are a vibrant society," the prime minister explained. The singer also said that yoga is a magical creation from India while PM Modi said that only people who experience the ancient practice know its power.

"I saw your recent interview. For us, you are the Prime Minister... it's a big post, so sometimes we forget that there is a son and human being occupying it. When you talk about your mother or Ganga Maa... our hearts are overcome with emotions," Mr. Dosanjh remarked. A devotional song on Guru Nanak was then performed by the artist.

Modi meets Diljit Dosanjh: Tour highlights and dedication to former PM

During the "Dil-Luminati" tour, Dosanjh performed to huge crowds in various major cities, including Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Lucknow, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Kolkata, Indore, and Guwahati.

Dosanjh dedicated the performance at a recent concert to Manmohan Singh, the former prime minister. Speaking to the crowd, he stated, “Today’s concert is dedicated to the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He led a very simple life and never spoke ill of others, which is remarkable in the world of politics.”

Modi meets Diljit Dosanjh: An appreciation for the Prime Minister

Dosanjh ended his India tour on a high note by giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi a special poster of his "Dil-Luminati" tour at the end of his Ludhiana concert. Despite the tour's mix of explosive success and controversy, Dosanjh's performances reaffirmed his bond with fans and solidified his status as one of India's most renowned artists.