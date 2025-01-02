Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Netflix Korea accidentally releases Squid Game season 3 release date

Netflix Korea posted a teaser hinting at the release date of much anticipated Squid Game Season 3. According to the viral video, the third instalment is likely to be out this summer

Squid games season 2
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 11:34 AM IST
New Year has become more exciting and thrilling for Squid Game fans as Netflix Korea “accidentally” announced the highly anticipated Season 3 release date.
 
Korean Drama Squid Game is one of the most popular shows worldwide. With the second season release, it has shattered several records and made history as it debuted with 68 million views, breaking the record of all-time watched Non-English TV list.
 
Netflix Korea shared a teaser video on its official YouTube channel announcing the release date of season 3. The teaser video features the iconic girl robot, Young-hee, who is transported to a new location, where she is kept face-to-face with the new boy robot, Chul-soo.
 
According to the reports, the third season of Squid game is expected to be released on June 27. 
 
As soon as the video went viral, the makers swiftly removed the video, but since then the screenshots have gone viral on Reddit and other social media platforms.
 
Netflix has yet to confirm or deny the accidental announcement. However, this has built excitement among fans as they have started the countdown to June 27 in anticipation of the gripping conclusion to this chapter in the nail-biting Squid Game saga.

Series to launch around summer: Squid Game creator

The creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently in an interview with Variety over the Christmas break, shared an update on the release of the third season. Dong-hyuk said, “I believe we will be announcing the launch date for season 3 soon.” "I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year," he added. 
 
The makers have introduced Chul-soo and fans are excited to see how this new character will fit into the game's deadly narrative.
 
Season 2 began with Lee Jung-Jae's character who wanted to end this deadly game, however, as the finale suggests, the players will have to keep going and fight to stay alive in the upcoming season.
 
Meanwhile, rumours are circulating across the internet that the Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been cast in a cameo in the upcoming Season. The actor is also a fan of the franchise and is likely to have shot his brief scene in the US.
First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

