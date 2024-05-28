Bollywood shows support for Palestine post Israel's attack on Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted on Monday that a “tragic mistake” had been made after an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah led to a blaze that destroyed a tent camp where displaced Palestinians were taking shelter. The fire led to the killing of at least 45 people, as per reports.

Criticism against Israel’s recent attack on Rafah in Palestine has surged from across the globe, with many Indian celebrities also expressing their outrage at civilian deaths, including 'children that were burnt alive'.

Bollywood stars on Israel-Gaza war

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actor on her Instagram stories has been amplifying posts that call out Israel's attack on Rafah. One of the posts Samantha Ruth Prabhu reshared called for a ceasefire in Gaza. It read, “This (Latest attack on Rafah) comes after the ICJ (International Court of Justice) ruled on Friday for Israel to 'immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah. There are no words for this horror. There is nowhere safe to go. It must stop. Ceasefire now.”

Swara Bhasker

Actor Swara Bhasker has been a supporter of Palestinian rights and recently marched in protests supporting the Free Palestine movement. She has been sharing a series of posts on Instagram stories stating her outrage and frustration over the Rafah attack.

In one of them, she said, “We live in a world that expects us to have a balanced response to babies being beheaded and burnt alive in tents!!!! There are no words, only curses in my heart for the smug white men (and women and people) who did this, enabled this, abetted this, funded this, supported this, made a narrative to normalise this, celebrated this...”

Dia Mirza

The actor reshared a post from a pro-Palestine protest on Instagram stories. Alongside the photograph that showed a 'Let Gaza live' poster, Dia Mirza added black, white, red and green heart emoticons to show her support for the Palestinian.

Gauahar Khan

The actor took to Instagram stories on Monday to reshare a series of posts about the Rafah attack. An excerpt from one of the posts says, “Tonight, mothers in Gaza will again hold their children and hope they sleep. And they, and we, will pray that they wake.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, taking to Instagram stories, wrote, “Came across a really disturbing video of beheaded children in Rafah. One cannot just ignore this any more. When will this end!”

Radhika Apte

Actor Radhika Apte reshared a series of videos and posts about the Rafah attack in which one of them is saying, "We are running out of words. The videos out of Rafah are beyond horrific. Traumatising. More traumatising than we have collectively witnessed thus far."

Amy Jackson

The British model and actor works in south Indian and Hindi films wrote a post on her Instagram saying that, "Living our privileged lives while innocent people endure genocide is a stark contrast. As a mother, the pain and suffering of the 600,000 terrified, mostly orphaned children in Rafha is unimaginable. Our society has lost its moral compass. Film festivals and media outlets silencing outcry against genocide highlight the injustice in our world today. We demand a CEASEFIRE. Do not stay silent. Do not let our governments distract from the torture the Palestinian people face. There is NO JUSTIFICATION for the murder of innocent men, women, and children."

