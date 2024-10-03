Border 2: Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty in war drama cast; teaser out

Ahan Shetty, son of legendary Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, has officially joined the cast of the much-awaited Border 2 movie. The makers' teaser video announced the news, which excited both the movie industry and fans. Ahan Shetty's debut in the war film franchise and was announced on Instagram with the phrase, "Welcoming Fauji @ahan.shetty to the Battalion of #Border2 (sic)."



On January 23, 2026, Border 2 will hit the theatres and is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What does Ahan Shetty have to say about Border 2? “Border is more than a film—it’s a legacy, an emotion, and a dream come true,” Ahan wrote in a note about his character teaser on Instagram. “Ironic how life works—my journey with Border started 29 years ago, when mom visited dad on set while pregnant with me. I grew up hearing OP Dutta’s legendary stories, holding JP uncle’s hand, and sitting by @nidhiduttaofficial side. I never realised how much those moments would shape my love for cinema and the Indian Armed Forces. Now, being part of Border 2 is an absolute honour,” he further added.

The video highlights war zones set to an intense background. The words ‘For Duty, For Honour, For Country’ displayed on the screen, followed by Ahan’s robust voiceover saying, “Jise paar nahi kar paata dushman, who na toh koi lakeer hai, naa deewaar naa ghaai, aur kya hai ye border. Bas ek fauji aur uske bhai (The one that the enemy cannot cross is neither a line, nor a wall, nor a trench. So, what is this border? It’s simply a soldier and his brother).”

Ahan expressed his gratitude to filmmaker J.P. Dutta, the director of the original film, and producer Bhushan Kumar for providing him the chance and trusting him with the role.

“And to you, Papa—everything I am is because of you, and I’ll do my best to honour the legacy you’ve worked so hard to create,” he signed off.

More From This Section

In the upcoming sequel, Sunny Deol, who will play Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri once more, welcomed Ahan to the cast on his Instagram account by saying, "Welcoming Fauji @ahan.shetty to the Battalion of #Border2"

Border: About the film

Writer, producer, and director J.P. Dutta was behind the camera for the June 13, 1997 release of 'Border'. The film depicts the events of the Battle of Longewala against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, and Puneet Issar were among the ensemble cast members. Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Rakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Sharbani Mukherjee had supporting roles. The upcoming sequel will also include a performance of the legendary song Sandese Aate Hai by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod.