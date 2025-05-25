Cannes 2025: Jafar Panahi wins Palme d'Or award; check full list of winners

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival wrapped up on Saturday with Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi clinching the Palme d'Or for his political drama 'It Was Just an Accident'. The victory marks a milestone for Panahi, who has faced a decades-long ban on filmmaking and travel restrictions imposed by the Iranian government.

Panahi’s film follows a group of former political prisoners grappling with past traumas. His presence at the festival was hailed as a powerful statement on artistic freedom and resilience. "For a filmmaker, every award is a delight. A lot of work has gone into winning this award. At one point, I had so many different images running through my mind. I was thinking about all the faces of my friends who were in prison with me. At that time, we were in prison, but the Iranian people were out on the streets fighting for freedom. Right then, I told myself that I was glad for them," said Panahi. "For a filmmaker, every award is a delight. A lot of work has gone into winning this award. At one point, I had so many different images running through my mind. I was thinking about all the faces of my friends who were in prison with me. At that time, we were in prison, but the Iranian people were out on the streets fighting for freedom. Right then, I told myself that I was glad for them," said Panahi.

The festival's Grand Prix was awarded to Joachim Trier's 'Sentimental Value', while the Jury Prize was shared between Oliver Laxe's 'Sirât' and Mascha Schilinski's 'Sound of Falling'. Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho bagged the Best Director award for 'The Secret Agent', which also earned Wagner Moura the Best Actor prize. Nadia Melliti was named Best Actress for her role in 'The Little Sister'.

Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne took home the Best Screenplay award for 'Young Mothers', while Bi Gan’s 'Resurrection' received the Special Jury Prize.

In the Un Certain Regard section, the top prize went to Diego Céspedes for 'The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo'. Simón Mesa Soto’s 'A Poet' earned the Jury Prize, and Tarzan and Arab Nasser were recognised as Best Directors for 'Once Upon a Time in Gaza'.

The Caméra d'Or for Best First Feature went to Hasan Hadi's 'The President's Cake', and Tawfeek Barhom’s 'I’m Glad You’re Dead Now' claimed the Short Film Palme d'Or. The festival also honoured Robert De Niro and Denzel Washington with honorary Palme d'Or awards for their contributions to cinema.

Cannes 2025: Full list of winners Feature Films Palme d'Or UN SIMPLE ACCIDENT Director: Jafar Panahi Grand Prix The jury, led by French actor Juliette Binoche, described the selection this year as "bold and politically charged", noting that the festival reaffirmed cinema’s power to provoke and inspire.

AFFEKSJONSVERDI (Sentimental Value)

Director: Joachim Trier

Joint Jury Prize

SIRÂT

Director: Oliver Laxe

SOUND OF FALLING

Director: Mascha Schilinski

Best Director

Kleber Mendonça Filho for O AGENTE SECRETO (The Secret Agent)

Best Screenplay

Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne for JEUNES MÈRES

Best Performance by an Actress

Nadia Melliti in LA PETITE DERNIÈRE directed by Hafsia Herzi

Best Performance by an Actor

Wagner Moura in O AGENTE SECRETO (The Secret Agent) directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho

Special Award

KUANG YE SHI DAI (Resurrection)

Director: Bi Gan

Short Films

Palme d'Or

I’M GLAD YOU’RE DEAD NOW

Director: Tawfeek Barhom

Special Mention

ALI

Director: Adnan Al Rajeev

Un Certain Regard

Un Certain Regard Prize

LA MISTERIOSA MIRADA DEL FLAMENCO (The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo)

Director: Diego Céspedes (1st film)

Jury Prize

UN POETA (A Poet)

Director: Simón Mesa Soto

Best Directing

Arab and Tarzan Nasser for Once Upon a Time in Gaza

Best Actor

Frank Dillane in Urchin directed by Harris Dickinson

Best Actress

Cleo Diára in O Riso e a Faca (I Only Rest in the Storm) directed by Pedro Pinho

Best Screenplay

PILLION

Writer: Harry Lighton (1st film)

Caméra d'Or

Caméra d'Or Prize

THE PRESIDENT’S CAKE

Director: Hasan Hadi (Directors’ Fortnight)

Special Mention

MY FATHER’S SHADOW

Director: Akinola Davies Jr (Un Certain Regard)

La Cinef

First Prize

FIRST SUMMER

Director: Heo Gayoung (KAFA, South Korea)

Second Prize

12 MOMENTS BEFORE THE FLAG-RAISING CEREMONY

Director: Qu Zhizheng (Beijing Film Academy, China)

Joint Third Prize

GINGER BOY

Director: Miki Tanaka (ENBU Seminar, Japan)

WINTER IN MARCH

Director: Natalia Mirzoyan (Estonian Academy of Arts, Estonia)