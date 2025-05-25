Cannes 2025: Jafar Panahi wins Palme d'Or award; check full list of winners

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival wrapped up on Saturday with Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi clinching the Palme d'Or for his political drama 'It Was Just an Accident'. The victory marks a milestone for Panahi, who has faced a decades-long ban on filmmaking and travel restrictions imposed by the Iranian government.
Panahi’s film follows a group of former political prisoners grappling with past traumas. His presence at the festival was hailed as a powerful statement on artistic freedom and resilience."For a filmmaker, every award is a delight. A lot of work has gone into winning this award. At one point, I had so many different images running through my mind. I was thinking about all the faces of my friends who were in prison with me. At that time, we were in prison, but the Iranian people were out on the streets fighting for freedom. Right then, I told myself that I was glad for them," said Panahi.
The festival's Grand Prix was awarded to Joachim Trier's 'Sentimental Value', while the Jury Prize was shared between Oliver Laxe's 'Sirât' and Mascha Schilinski's 'Sound of Falling'. Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho bagged the Best Director award for 'The Secret Agent', which also earned Wagner Moura the Best Actor prize. Nadia Melliti was named Best Actress for her role in 'The Little Sister'.
Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne took home the Best Screenplay award for 'Young Mothers', while Bi Gan’s 'Resurrection' received the Special Jury Prize.
In the Un Certain Regard section, the top prize went to Diego Céspedes for 'The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo'. Simón Mesa Soto’s 'A Poet' earned the Jury Prize, and Tarzan and Arab Nasser were recognised as Best Directors for 'Once Upon a Time in Gaza'.
The Caméra d'Or for Best First Feature went to Hasan Hadi's 'The President's Cake', and Tawfeek Barhom’s 'I’m Glad You’re Dead Now' claimed the Short Film Palme d'Or. The festival also honoured Robert De Niro and Denzel Washington with honorary Palme d'Or awards for their contributions to cinema.
The jury, led by French actor Juliette Binoche, described the selection this year as "bold and politically charged", noting that the festival reaffirmed cinema’s power to provoke and inspire.
Cannes 2025: Full list of winners
Feature Films
Palme d'Or
UN SIMPLE ACCIDENT
Director: Jafar Panahi
Grand Prix
AFFEKSJONSVERDI (Sentimental Value)
Director: Joachim Trier
Joint Jury Prize
SIRÂT
Director: Oliver Laxe
SOUND OF FALLING
Director: Mascha Schilinski
Best Director
Kleber Mendonça Filho for O AGENTE SECRETO (The Secret Agent)
Best Screenplay
Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne for JEUNES MÈRES
Best Performance by an Actress
Nadia Melliti in LA PETITE DERNIÈRE directed by Hafsia Herzi
Best Performance by an Actor
Wagner Moura in O AGENTE SECRETO (The Secret Agent) directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho
Special Award
KUANG YE SHI DAI (Resurrection)
Director: Bi Gan
Short Films
Palme d'Or
I’M GLAD YOU’RE DEAD NOW
Director: Tawfeek Barhom
Special Mention
ALI
Director: Adnan Al Rajeev
Un Certain Regard
Un Certain Regard Prize
LA MISTERIOSA MIRADA DEL FLAMENCO (The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo)
Director: Diego Céspedes (1st film)
Jury Prize
UN POETA (A Poet)
Director: Simón Mesa Soto
Best Directing
Arab and Tarzan Nasser for Once Upon a Time in Gaza
Best Actor
Frank Dillane in Urchin directed by Harris Dickinson
Best Actress
Cleo Diára in O Riso e a Faca (I Only Rest in the Storm) directed by Pedro Pinho
Best Screenplay
PILLION
Writer: Harry Lighton (1st film)
Caméra d'Or
Caméra d'Or Prize
THE PRESIDENT’S CAKE
Director: Hasan Hadi (Directors’ Fortnight)
Special Mention
MY FATHER’S SHADOW
Director: Akinola Davies Jr (Un Certain Regard)
La Cinef
First Prize
FIRST SUMMER
Director: Heo Gayoung (KAFA, South Korea)
Second Prize
12 MOMENTS BEFORE THE FLAG-RAISING CEREMONY
Director: Qu Zhizheng (Beijing Film Academy, China)
Joint Third Prize
GINGER BOY
Director: Miki Tanaka (ENBU Seminar, Japan)
WINTER IN MARCH
Director: Natalia Mirzoyan (Estonian Academy of Arts, Estonia)