From Abhilasham to Hunt: Top 5 OTT releases to bingewatch this week

From romance to reality shows, this week's streaming lineup is full of fresh entertainment. Read on to know more about the movies and series hitting the OTT

Top 5 OTT releases this week
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 7:13 PM IST
From heartfelt dramas to chilling horror thrillers and quirky reality shows, this week’s OTT lineup has something for everyone. Whether you crave romance, suspense, or a rush of nostalgia, these fresh releases will keep you glued to your screen. Here's your weekend watchlist—don't miss out on these latest streaming gems!

Top 5 OTT releases this week

Heartbeat Season 2

The much-awaited second season of Heartbeat is here! Dive back into the intense world of RK Multispeciality Hospital, where doctors navigate complicated surgeries and even more complicated relationships. With emotions running high and secrets lurking in the hallways, this Tamil-origin series (also available in Hindi and Telugu) brings drama, romance, and life-or-death decisions.
 
Release Date: May 22, 2025
Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Find the Farzi

Put your detective hat on! RJ Karishma leads a gripping game show where five contestants must identify the odd one out. Find the Farzi is all about intuition, logic, and drama. Each episode uncovers surprising truths and delivers thrilling entertainment in a reality-show format you’ve never seen before.
 
Release Date: May 23, 2025

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Abhilasham

Directed by Shamzu Zayba, Abhilasham is a heartwarming romantic drama about two childhood friends reunited in their hometown. As Abhilash (Saiju Kurup) tries to rekindle the spark with his long-lost love, secrets from the past threaten to pull them apart. If you love emotional stories with poetic visuals, this is for you.
 
Release Date: May 23, 2025
Where to Watch: Prime Video

Hunt

Malayalam horror gets a spine-chilling upgrade with Hunt. When Dr. Keerthi, a forensic expert, investigates a murder, she’s haunted by a ghost from the past – Dr. Sara. But this isn’t your average ghost story. It’s eerie, emotional, and filled with suspense that will have you double-checking your locks at night.
 
Release Date: May 23, 2025
Where to Watch: Manorama Max

Motorheads

Set in the industrial town of Ironwood, Motorheads is a thrilling coming-of-age series. A group of teens bond over their shared passion for cars and a desire to escape their past. With powerful performances and high-octane scenes, this one is a ride you don’t want to miss.
 
Release Date: May 20, 2025
Where to Watch: Prime Video
First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

