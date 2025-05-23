Sirens series: Real-life mansion behind Netflix's new psychological drama

Julianne Moore may be the lead in Netflix’s latest thriller Sirens, but it’s the show’s stunning location that’s quietly stealing the spotlight. Released on May 22, the series is drawing praise not just for its star-studded cast and sleek visuals, but also for its mysterious and luxurious setting.

Though set in a fictional seaside town dripping with wealth and secrets, Sirens was filmed in the real-life village of Lloyd Harbor, New York – an elite enclave known for its celebrity residents and grand estates. The show uses this backdrop to perfection, creating an atmosphere of quiet opulence and buried truths.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya stuns at Cannes 2025 despite red carpet mishap with Helen Mirren Back in 2011, writer Molly Smith Metzler debuted a play titled Elemeno Pea, which had its premiere on March 8 of that year. Thirteen years later, in 2024, Netflix officially announced that Metzler would be adapting her original stage work into a new miniseries called Sirens. The dark comedy series, which stars Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock, and Meghann Fahy in the main characters, premiered on the streaming platform on May 22.

Sirens: When and where to watch?

Release date- May 22, 2025

Release platform- Netflix

Sirens series Netflix: The plot

Sirens tells the story of Simone DeWitt, who works as an assistant on a beautiful island for her millionaire boss, Michaela Kell. After many years, Devon DeWitt makes the 17-hours journey to see her younger sister again. When she gets to the island, she asks Simone to assist her in caring for their sick father, Bruce. Simone, however, declines, claiming that she is totally focused on her work.

Devon is permitted to remain for the present. The elder DeWitt, however, receives a sizable offer to leave the island and take care of her parents after she makes a big scene. Devon then questions whether there is something strange about her workplace, her boss, and her younger sibling's changed behavior. With its promise of more drama, humor, and mystery, the first episode lays a strong foundation for the upcoming ones.

Lloyd Harbor: All about a real-life mansion in the 'Sirens' series Netflix

The stunning home of Michaela and Peter Kell, played by Moore and Kevin Bacon, is not really a mansion. The Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve is the impressive property that is depicted throughout the Netflix series. Originally constructed as a hunting preserve and country club in 1921, this historic house is now the headquarters of the New York State park.

The property's majestic brick and stone was painstakingly transformed by the makers using computer-generated imagery (CGI) into a contemporary Cape Cod-style mansion with sleek architecture, a glossy black facade, and a sophisticated pool; all of which are not found in reality.

In Sirens, the house plays a significant role as a gathering place for the show's elite characters. Surrounded by thick forest and breathtaking views of the coast, the estate is still a serene filming site and a cherished piece of Long Island history.

With a population of just 4,000 residents, Lloyd Harbor is a small town with a big reputation. Jerry Seinfeld, Angelina Jolie, and Billy Joel used to live in the region. Homes in this area range in price from $675,000 to almost $20 million, according to Realtor.com® real estate listings.