Bhool Chuk Maaf Twitter review: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf has been released in theatres today, May 23. The film’s road to release, however, was anything but smooth – marked by a series of last-minute hurdles and uncertainties.

The movie was originally scheduled to release in theatres on May 10, but was postponed due to India and Pakistan conflict. The makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf, Maddock Films, were involved in a legal tussle with PVRINOX for backing the legal agreement to release the movie at the last moment.

Due to the Indo-Pak tension after Operation Sindoor, Maddock Films announced that the movie is going to stream on OTT platforms directly. Resultantly, PVRINOX dragged them to the court and filed a lawsuit for breach of contract.

The court ordered the release of the movie in theatres as agreed between the two parties earlier.

Bhool Chuk Maaf: Twitter review

After all the tussle, the movie is finally released in theatres and is garnering mixed reviews from both fans and critics. Some called the movie heartwarming, while others said it was “unbearable”. Here's what people said about the movie on Twitter.

Movie critic Taran Adarsh called the movie a heartwarming and feel-good tale. He rated the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "A feel-good tale with entertaining moments and some good humour... Loses grip post-interval, but the solid finale redeems it... Good watch! #BhoolChukMaafReview."

"#RajkummarRao shines once again, delivering a winsome performance. His ability to convey vulnerability, charm, and conviction makes his character thoroughly endearing," he added.

Also Read

Another critic, Sumit Kadel, called the movie “unbearable”. While sharing his thoughts he said, “Bhool Chuk Maaf is an extremely weak film. The writing and direction is so poor that although the film tries to be funny throughout, it never actually manages to make you laugh. The dialogues are outdated, and the concept lacks strength.”

Another X user praised Rajkummar Rao for his acting and wrote, “Rajkumar Rao's acting in #BhoolChukMaaf deserves all the praise”

One X user mentioned that the tickets are available at 60 to 65 per cent discrount. He wrote, "Bhool Chuk Maaf is giving ₹100 - ₹150 discount per ticket in BMS & Other Apps….. if someone purchases ₹120 - 140 tickets they have to pay just ₹20 or ₹40, in case the ticket price is ₹200 then they have to pay ₹100…. Overall 60% - 65% discount, so whatever day 1 collection will come just deduct 60% from it and you will get real Day 1 collection…. #BhoolChukMaaf."

About Bhool Chuk Maaf

Bhool Chuk Maaf is a Hindi-language romantic comedy movie written and directed by Karan Sharma, and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films along with Amazon MGM Studios in its Indian film debut. The film features Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, and Seema Pahwa in lead roles.