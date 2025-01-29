CAS Bengaluru concert canceled: How to get your refund? Details inside

Fans were disheartened when the much-awaited Cigarettes After Sex (CAS) concert, set to take place in Bengaluru's Bhartiya Mall yesterday on Jan 28 (Tuesday), was suddenly canceled. In the official statement, the pop band apologised to the fans who had gathered at the venue in anticipation of the concert and blamed the cancellation on "local production" problems.

Fans were devastated by the sudden announcement because they had been looking forward to the event. They expressed their displeasure on social media, raising doubts about the “city's capacity to hold major music events,” even though the reasons for the cancellation are still not clear.

Cigarettes After Sex on Bengaluru concert canceled

The statement issued by the CAS band says, "We're heartbroken to announce that due to technical difficulties which were the responsibility of local production at the venue & beyond our control, we're unable to perform & unfortunately have to cancel tonight's show in Bengaluru. We're so incredibly sorry we can't see you all tonight & truly tried everything we could to make it happen (sic)".

The band guaranteed that BookMyShow (the ticketing platform), will refund the money soon. "BookMyShow will reach out to you with information on refunds for the show as well. love you so much... (sic)”, the band added.

Cigarettes After Sex (CAS) concert 2025: How to get your refund?

The website has guaranteed that refunds will be processed directly for fans who have already bought tickets through BookMyShow. It requested that the attendees stay in touch with BookMyShow official communication for any additional updates regarding the refund status.

Within 8-10 business days, all ticket holders will receive a complete refund for the concert, organized by BookMyShow Live and produced by Laqshya Media Group, it said.

It is anticipated that BookMyShow will communicate with ticket purchasers shortly. Fans' dissatisfaction is evident as the organizers attempt to resolve the issue, particularly for those who drove from distant parts of Bengaluru to attend the event at the Bhartiya Mall on Thanisandra Main Road.

CAS concert Bengaluru canceled: Netizens express anger

A user named Sarthak wrote on X, "Technical difficulties in the Silicon Valley of India. Ironic. Man, has Bengaluru got reduced to linguistic chauvinism and trashy Bollywood nightlife beats? This was once a prime location for music artists. I hold fond memories of my Metallica concert here. Not anymore, I guess."

Another user, Nikhil Kumar, also frustrated with local authorities, said, “Let it be known that people in Bangalore are being robbed of these experiences because of pathetic local administration. Our state government is basically on life support and will kill this city brick by brick."

Some fans compared the band's recent performance in Ahmedabad, which proceeded without any problems. A user wrote, "Ahmedabad executed the show great, and Bengaluru failed terribly."

In the meantime, BookMyShow was criticized for not informing ticket buyers beforehand of the cancellation. Fans who traveled long-distances for the event expressed their frustration.

All about the Cigarettes After Sex (CAS) band

Cigarettes After Sex (CAS) is a dream pop band from America. Gonzalez's "androgynous" voice, the band's ethereal, limerent, and frequently dreamlike musical sound, and lyrics that frequently center on romance and love are what have made them famous. Phillip Tubbs, Jacob Tomsky, Randall Miller, and Greg Gonzalez are the members of the band.

Cigarettes After Sex scheduled 3 concerts in India as part of their world tour. While the concerts in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR went well on January 24 and 25, the last event in Bengaluru was canceled.