Maha Kumbh 2025: Chris Martin, girlfriend Dakota Johnson at Prayagraj

Chris Martin of Coldplay and his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, have arrived in Prayagraj following a huge concert tour in Ahmedabad. On Monday, the well-known singer and celebrated actress were spotted taking part in the Maha Kumbh Mela. Fans are praising Chris and Dakota for participating in the Indian festival as footage of them went viral.

Chris had an orange rag wrapped over him and was wearing a blue T-shirt. Dakota's head was wrapped in an orange fabric as well. Photographers captured Chris making funny faces.

Chris and Dakota at Maha Kumbh

Coldplay lead singer, Chris Martin, was seen arriving at the Maha Kumbh mela 2025 on Monday with his girlfriend Dakota, after an electrifying performance in Ahmedabad on January 26.

On social media, a video of Chris and his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson getting at the Kumbh mela on Monday has gone viral. The couple can be seen seated in a car with a bundle of excited viewers in the video that ANI posted. Chris seems to be in a good mood, interacting with the audience with engaging gestures, obviously taking pleasure in the energetic environment. At one point, when he posed for the camera, he even stuck his tongue out.

ANI posted the video with the caption saying, "WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Co-founder of the rock band Coldplay & singer Chris Martin at Prayagraj #MahaKumbhMela2025".

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's India tour

Coldplay's Chris Martin and actor Dakota Johnson had previously traveled to India to visit places of worship. Before Coldplay's January 18 performance in Mumbai, Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson paid visits to several famous temples in the city.

Also Read

The couple traveled to Babulnath Temple, ISKCON Chowpatty, and Sidhivinayak Temple in Dadar with actresses Shonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi.

Videos of the pair touring a number of Mumbai temples went viral on social media. It was even observed that Dakota Johnson was whispering her wish into Nandi's ears. Whispered wishes to Nandi, Lord Shiva's bull, are said to be immediately transmitted to the lord.

About Coldplay concert in India 2025

As part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, Coldplay, fronted by lead singer Chris Martin, held five successful shows in India. Following back-to-back performances at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the first three events were held in Mumbai. According to the band's tweet, 1.34 lakh people attended the mega event on Sunday. This is the first time that over a lakh people have attended a ticketed concert in India.