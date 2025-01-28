Sky Force box office collection Day 5: Earnings drop further on Monday

Akshay Kumar-starrer SkyForce's box office numbers sank on Monday after the movie did good business in its opening weekend. The journey of Akshay Kumar's movie was full of ups and downs at the box office, as it started slow but eventually picked up pace on Saturday and Sunday.

The movie tells the story of the first airstrike of India during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. Sky Force is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios and it is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur.

Sky Force box office collection day 5

Just like Monday, the movie collection on day 5 (Tuesday) is also likely to remain low, and at the time of writing this article, the collection of the movie stood at Rs 2.01 crore, as per Industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie witnessed the lowest collection on its first Monday when it failed to cross the 10 crore mark and ended at just Rs 7 crore, which is a 75 per cent drop as compared to its Sunday earnings.

Before Monday, the movie managed to mint over 60 crore on its opening weekend despite a lukewarm initial response. The Akshay Kumar movie earned just Rs 12 crore on day 1, but the number surged on Day 2 (Saturday) when it earned 22 crore and then peaked on Sunday when it collected 28 crore.

Sky Force day-wise collection

Day 1 [1st Friday]: Rs 12.25 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday]: Rs 22 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday]: Rs 28 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday]: Rs 7 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] : Rs 2.01 Cr (at the time of writing)

Total: Rs 71.26 Cr

About Sky Force

Sky Force is an Indian Hindi-language action drama movie that revolves around India's first airstrike in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles.

The movie is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. It was released in theatres on January 24, 2025.