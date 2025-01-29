Actor Hema Malini takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh 2025

Hema Malini, the Indian actor and member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, claimed to have “never had such an experience before” following her holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Wednesday at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: Mahakumbh stampede LIVE updates Hema Malini arrived at the Maha Kumbh on Monday night. At the Prabhu Premi Sangh Kumbh Camp, she had a spiritual conversation with Junapeethadhishwar Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, also called Pujya Prabhushri Ji. The massive religious Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, will conclude on February 26.

Hema Malini on Maha Kumbh

Following a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday, Hema Malini expressed her gratitude. She stated, “I am feeling great. I have never had such an experience before. Today is a very special day, and I am fortunate to take the holy dip".

“Iss shubh avsar par mujhe yahan snan karne ka mauka mila, yeh mera saubhagya hai. Bahut hi accha laga hai, itne karooron log aaye hue hain, yahan mujhe bhi sthan mila, nahane ka. Dhanyavad," she added.

She further said, “It is my good fortune. I feel very happy that, among the millions of people who have gathered here, I too got an opportunity to take a holy dip. Thank you."

Hema Malini on stampede at Maha Kumbh

Hema Malini reacted to the news of the unfortunate stampede at the Maha Kumbh. She stated, "There is a lot of crowd. I request that too many people should not come at once. It is very sad and we are sorry about it but we are managing everything very well."

The BJP leader was also disappointed that she was unable to go to the Shahi Yatra, which was postponed because of the stampede.

Stampede at Maha Kumbh

Meanwhile, a tragic stampede took place around 2 am Wednesday alongside the sound of sirens from police cars and ambulances. Senior officials and a large number of the families of the injured gathered at the central hospital that was established at the Mela.

Although the Uttar Pradesh government has not released an official statement regarding the number of fatalities, sources claimed that 14 bodies were taken to the nearby Swaroop Rani Medical College. In addition, it is estimated that the stampede injured about 70 individuals.

Significance of Mauni Amavasya at Maha Kumbh 2025

With almost 10 crore pilgrims in attendance, the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is a significant event during the Maha Kumbh. The day is even more spiritually significant this year because, after 144 years, a rare celestial phenomenon called "Triveni Yog" is occurring.

However, the Akharas have canceled their Mauni Amavasya's 'Amrit Snan' due to the stampede-like situation at Kumbh Mela. Millions of devotees gather at the Triveni Sangam for a sacred dip at Mauni Amavasya, also known as Maghi Amavasya, which has great spiritual significance. Nectar, or amrit, is said to fall from the sky on this day, strengthening the waters' spiritual strength.