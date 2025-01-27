Sky Force box office collection day 4: Movie earns 60 cr after first week

Akshay Kumar’s action drama movie 'Sky Force' ended its first week at the box office on a strong note and managed to earn over Rs 60 crore nett in India.

The film was expected to do good business at the box office as it was released on the eve of Republic Day, on January 24, 2025.

The Republic Day weekend helped the film pull audiences to the theatres, due to the patriotic theme and a storyline packed with action. The movie also marked the debut of Veer Pahariya, who impressed everyone with his performance. After day 3, the worldwide collection of Sky Force is Rs 81.00 Cr.

Sky Force box office collection day 4

According to industry tracker sacnilk, the box office collaksection of Sky Force on Day 4 is Rs 1.58 Cr (at the time of writing). The movie had a slow start and managed to mint only Rs 12.25 crore on its opening day.

However, the collection surged significantly on day 2 when the number surged by an astonishing 80 per cent to Rs 22 crore. The number peaked on Sunday (Republic Day) when it garnered around Rs 27.50 crore which is its highest single-day collection.

The makers claim that the box office collection of Sky Force was Rs 40 crore for the first two days and the opening weekend collection was close to Rs 70 crore.

Apart from the Indian audience, the movie managed to impress the overseas fans and earned $600K in its first two days, which added another 5 crores to its worldwide collection.

About Sky Force

Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force is a Hindi-language action drama movie which is based on the first airstrike by India, the Sargodha airbase attack of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. The movie features Akshay Kumar , Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles.

The movie is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani and it is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Sky Force was released in theatres on January 24, 2025, and its runtime for the movie is 125 minutes.