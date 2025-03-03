Cong MLA slams Rashmika Mandanna for ignoring invite, disregarding Kannada

Actor Rashmika Mandanna was criticised by Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga for allegedly declining to attend the Bengaluru International Film Festival. The Mandya constituency MLA from Karnataka questioned whether she should be “taught a lesson” for ignoring the field in which she began her career. Alongside Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika made her cinematic debut in the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party.

“Rashmika Mandanna, who started her career with the Kannada movie Kirik Party in Karnataka, refused to attend the (Bengaluru) International Film Festival last year when we invited her,” Ganiga on Monday told mediapersons.

Karnataka MLA slams Rashmika Mandanna

Ravi Ganiga accused Rashmika of 'disregarding Kannada' and stated, "One of our legislator friends visited her house 10–12 times to invite her, but she refused and even disregarded Kannada, despite growing up in the industry here. Shouldn’t we teach them a lesson?"

Many of Rashmika's Kannada supporters had previously accused her of "disowning" her roots when she made a statement at Chhaava's function. Speaking from the stage to the audience, Rashmika stated, "Because I'm from Hyderabad, and I have come alone, today I hope I am a part of all of your family." Her statement saddened her Kannada fans.

Rashmika is from the Karnataka region of Coorg. Alongside Rakshit Shetty, the actor made her cinematic debut in the Kannada film Kirik Party. But it was her Telugu movies like Sarileru Neekevvaru, Dear Comrade, and Geetha Govindam that made her famous. Together with Allu Arjun, she became well-known across the country with Pushpa: The Rise.

BJP leader slams Ganiga

The BJP called out Ganiga for his comments. "Every person, including actresses, have rights," said former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar , who denounced Ganiga's comment and called him a "pompous overblown Karnataka MLA."

Kannada film actors were lambasted by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday for missing the opening of the 16th Bengaluru International cinema Festival.

The Karnataka Deputy CM had said that he knew how and when to tighten the screws, “If actors, producers, and directors don’t share this sentiment, what’s the point of an international film festival? Consider this a warning or request to the Film Chamber and Academy. Cinema isn’t just for a few–government support is crucial".

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming projects

Rashmika is currently enjoying the success of Chhaava, her recent film. With almost Rs 600 crore at the global box office, the historical action drama which also has Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Singh, Divya Dutta, and Ashutosh Rana in significant roles has become India's highest-grossing movie of 2025 to date.

Her next film will be Sikandar, an action drama directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, in which she will co-star with Salman Khan. This year's Eid is when the movie is slated to be released.