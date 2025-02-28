Chhaava box office collection day 15: Kaushal film earns Rs 560 cr globally

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 15: Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is on a phenomenal run at the box office, showing no signs of slowing down even after 15 days. The historical epic has taken the Indian film industry by storm, raking in impressive numbers and solidifying its place as a massive hit.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film brings to life the extraordinary journey of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, as he faces off against the formidable Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. With stellar performances, breathtaking visuals, and a compelling narrative, Chhaava has struck a chord with audiences, raking in high numbers at the box office.

Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Rashmika Mandanna portrays the role of Sambhanji Maharaj's wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, while Akshaye Khanna takes on the role of the antagonist, Aurangzeb. The supporting cast includes Diana Penty, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Ashutosh Rana.

This movie is based on Shivaji Sawant's acclaimed Marathi novel, Chhava. Its stunning visuals and compelling storyline have captured audiences' attention.

Chhaava box office collection day 15

Chhaava is expected to do good business on its second Friday (Day 15). At the time of writing this story, the movie had earned around Rs ₹ 3.04 crore.

It started strong on its opening day when it minted Rs 31 crore, followed by Rs 37 crore on second day.

Chhaava earned Rs 48.5 crore on the third day which was its highest single day collection.

The movie made a whopping collection on its week 1 and earned Rs 219.25 crore. It is still going strong and has made around Rs 402.54 crore so far and the number is likely to earn much more.

In two weeks, Chhaava’s worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 566.02 crore gross.

About Chhaava

Chhaava is a Hindi-language historical action drama movie based on the life of the Maratha empire's second ruler, Sambhaji Maharaj, (played by Vicky Kaushal). Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.