OTT releases this week: New bingeworthy web series, movies dropping soon

The first weekend of March is here, bringing a fresh wave of must-watch releases this year. Here is a look at the most anticipated online series and movies that will be available this week on well-known platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Jio Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video.

This week's OTT releases, which range from gripping thrillers to touching love stories and courtroom dramas, are likely to keep fans glued to their screens. There is something for everyone in this week's lineup, regardless of your preference for heartwarming romances or gripping crime thrillers.

OTT releases this week 2025: When and where to watch?

1. Suits LA (JioHotstar) – February 24

Suits LA, the second spin-off of the popular Suits franchise, centers on Stephen Amell's character, Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor who makes a name for himself as a well-known lawyer in Los Angeles.

As Ted's world of intense courtroom drama looms over him, the show delves into his world of fierce judicial battles and legal maneuvering. Suits fans will be pleased to see Gabriel Macht return to the character of Harvey Specter.

2. Dabba Cartel (Netflix) – February 28

The lives of five women operating a modest dabba business in Mumbai are followed in the gripping crime drama Dabba Cartel. Their venture into the world of organized crime takes a dangerous turn. The hazards they face from the law and their competitors increase as their business expands.

Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, and Sai Tamhankar are among the cast members of the series. This high-stakes thriller, which is set against the busy backdrop of Mumbai, promises dramatic turns and unexpected twists.

3. Suzhal: The Vortex (Prime Video) – February 28

A small Tamil Nadu town is rocked by a terrifying murder mystery in the much-awaited season 2 of Suzhal: The Vortex. Sub-Inspector Sakkarai uncovers a series of dark secrets and long-rooted conspiracies while looking into the murder of an activist lawyer during a lavish festival. With a fantastic ensemble that includes Manjima Mohan and Aishwarya Rajesh, Season 2 carries on the gripping crime story.

4. Aashram Season 3 – Part 2 (MX Player) – February 27

The second part of Aashram Season 3 carries on Baba Nirala's story. Bobby Deol makes a comeback as the mysterious Baba Nirala, who is dealing with growing turmoil as his kingdom crumbles.

The return of Pammi (Aaditi Pohankar) and new power battles present new difficulties in this political crime drama. The series, which premiered on February 27, shows viewers a struggle for dominance and shifting allegiances as the stakes grow.

5. Love under Construction (JioHotstar) – February 28

Love under Construction is a touching romantic tale that centers on Vinod, a man who is passionate about building his dream house. However, his journey becomes an emotional rollercoaster due to his personal and professional challenges. As Vinod negotiates his goals, relationships, and challenges, this series is sure to touch viewers' emotions.

6. Ziddi Girls (Prime Video) – February 27

The film Ziddi Girls tells the tale of a group of fearless young ladies at Matilda House College who are passionate about defying social expectations and standing up for their beliefs. This play, which is set against the backdrop of a historic institution, follows these courageous women as they engage in resistance, defend their rights, and develop deep connections.

7. Kudumbasthan (Zee5) - February 28

Naveen, the family's only provider, is the subject of Kudumbasthan. When he loses his job shortly after finding out about his wife's pregnancy, his life takes a turn for the worse. The movie examines his life's challenges and how he overcomes them as debt amounts and family conflicts increase.