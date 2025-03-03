Where to stream Oscar 2025 winners: Anora, Emilia Perez, Dune 2 and more

The 97th Academy Awards, Hollywood's most prestigious night, concluded on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Celebrating the best in cinema, the star-studded event saw Anora emerge as the biggest winner of the night.

The film, which centers on the tumultuous life of a prostitute, took home five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Director (Sean Baker and Mickey Madison). Adrien Brody, the Brutalist actor, took home the Best Actor award. Following The Pianist in 2002, this was Brody's second Oscar victory. Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) and Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) both took home Oscars for supporting roles.

Among the other Oscar-winning films are The Substance and Dune: Part 2. As this year's Academy Awards come to a close, here’s a list of the Oscar-winning films and where you can stream them.

Oscar 2025: Winning movies to watch online

1. Anora

Awards at Oscar 2025: Picture, Director, Actress in a Leading Role, Writing (Original Screenplay), Film Editing.

Plot: Vanya, the son of a Russian tycoon, hires Ani, a 23-year-old dancer, and they get married in Las Vegas impulsively. Henchmen are sent to enforce an annulment since his family disapproves. After recognizing Vanya's immaturity and his family's influence, Ani finally concedes despite her initial resistance.

Where to watch: JioHotstar (available from March 17), ZEE5 (Rent for Rs 129).

2. The Brutalist

Awards at Oscar 2025: Actor in a Leading Role, Cinematography, Music (Original Score)

Plot: In order to start over in America, a visionary architect flees postwar Europe. After settling in Pennsylvania, he has the opportunity to reinvent his career, life, and marriage in a foreign country after a wealthy industrialist notices his skills.

Where to watch: Apple TV (for rent).

3. Emilia Perez

Awards at Oscar 2025: Actress in a Supporting Role

Plot: Juan "Manitas" Del Monte, the head of the cartel, is transformed into Emilia Perez with the assistance of Rita Mora Castro. Years later, when Emilia is abducted for ransom by Jessi and Gustavo, her history comes back to haunt her. Following a fatal altercation, Rita survives while Emilia, Jessi, and Gustavo are killed.

Where to watch: MUBI.

4. The Substance

Awards at Oscar 2025: Makeup and Hairstyling

Plot: The young Sue, made from an enigmatic green serum called "The Substance," takes the place of Elisabeth, a 50-year-old TV aerobics instructor. Sue grotesquely emerges from Elisabeth's spine as a result of the horrifying side effects of the serum, which also confers beauty.

Where to watch: MUBI.

5. Dune: Part Two

Awards at Oscar 2025: Visual Effects, Sound

Plot: Following the collapse of House Atreides, Paul Atreides joins the Fremen. He adopts their ways, overcomes Feyd-Rautha, and overthrows Emperor Shaddam IV. He becomes powerful after being forced into a political marriage with Irulan, but Chani defies him and leaves on a sandworm.

Where to watch: JioHotstar.