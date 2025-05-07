Coolie 100 Day teaser out: Fans excited to see Rajinikanth in negative role

Fans are eagerly waiting for the Rajinikanth starter coolie movie, which is schedule to hit theatres on August 14. The makers added a fresh buzz to the movie, sharing a special video marking the 100-day countdown to the movie's release.

This latest video added fuel to the fans' anticipation who are eagerly waiting to see Rajinikanth on the big screen.

Teaser pays tribute to 'Thalapathi' with iconic moment

The newly released special video shows intense scenes featuring Rajinikanth, Soubin, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, and others creating huge buzz among fans. The most iconic scene comes from the iconic scene from 'Thalapathi', where Rajinikanth could be seen standing with the sun in the background creating an extra layer of thrill among fans ahead of Coolie's release.

Watch teaser here

Coolie release date

The much awaited movie, Coolie, is set to release in theatres across the world on August 14, 2025.

How did fans react to the video?

Here’s what fans said on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Rajinikanth plays a negative role in 'Coolie'

In the latest movie, Superstar Rajinikanth could be seen portraying a negative role that has intrigued fans as it challenges his heroic persona. Thanks to the movie's huge budget, the movie also features an ensemble cast, including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj.

Apart from this, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's cameo is expected to take the movie to another level, offering fans an action-packed thriller.