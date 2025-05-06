The Diplomat OTT release: When and where to watch John Abraham film online?

After its theatrical debut on March 14, 2025, The Diplomat—starring John Abraham as Indian diplomat J.P. Singh—is set for its digital premiere. The political thriller, which unfolds in the tense backdrop of Islamabad, will be available for streaming on Netflix from May 9 at 1:30 PM IST.

ALSO READ: 'Sitaare Zameen Par' poster out: Release date of Aamir Khan film announced Despite a lukewarm box office reception, the film sparked interest due to its real-life inspiration and powerful performances. With its Netflix release, fans and new viewers alike now have the chance to watch the intense story from the comfort of their homes.

The Diplomat OTT release: When and where to watch online?

'The Diplomat' will be streamed by a major OTT platform after its theatrical run. The streaming giant, Netflix, has now declared the OTT release date for 'The Diplomat' after formally acquiring the film's rights. Here's all you need to know about its OTT release:

• Release date- May 09, 2025

• Release platform- Netflix

• Release time- 01:30 PM (IST).

The Diplomat: About the film

The movie is based on the real-life story of J.P. Singh, an Indian diplomat whose life is entangled in a complicated web of personal turmoil and international diplomacy after Uzma Ahmed, a refugee, shows up at the embassy.

Near a rural village near Buner, Uzma describes how she was kidnapped and forced into marriage to Tahir, a Pakistani man of Pathan origin. Her account takes a moving turn when she discloses that she had met Tahir in Pakistan before and thought he was truly in love with her, only to become the victim of abuse.

The film raises important issues on the relationship between politics, power, and humanity as it masterfully explores the moral and ethical dilemmas that diplomats frequently encounter when their personal lives get intimately intertwined with state matters.

The movie highlights the human cost of diplomatic choices by illuminating the difficulties of striking a balance between official responsibilities and one's empathy and compassion through Singh's character.

The Diplomat: Cast and Crew

Apart from John Abraham in the lead role, Sadia Khateeb plays the role of Uzama Ahmed. Other characters are Kubra Sait, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sharib Hashmi and Denzil Smith. The film is directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah.