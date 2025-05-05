Babil Khan breaks silence after viral video, returns to Instagram amid buzz

Bollywood actor Babil Khan became the centre of online attention after a video went viral on Sunday, April 4, in which he emotionally spoke about feeling isolated in the film industry. In the video, Babil was seen crying and saying, “Bollywood is so f***ed. Bollywood is so, so rude.”

Shortly after the clip surfaced, Babil deactivated his Instagram account, fuelling speculation about his mental state and his relationship with fellow actors. However, within hours, the actor reactivated his account and resumed sharing content — although he has not yet posted any direct clarification.

Instead, Babil has been active on Instagram Stories, sharing posts by several actors he mentioned in the viral video, including Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Babil Khan and the viral video

The viral video shows Babil Khan visibly emotional while naming fellow actors and reflecting on his journey and struggles in Bollywood.

“What I mean to say is that, I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, and Adarsh Gourav, and even… Arijit Singh? There are so so many more names. Bollywood is so f***ed. Bollywood is so, so rude,” Babil says in the clip.

Khan’s remarks left fans and social media users puzzled about his intentions—whether he was praising these names or criticising them, and what had led to the emotional outburst.

Family and team issue clarification

Amid the growing buzz, Babil Khan’s team and family issued an official statement clarifying that the video had been “widely misinterpreted”.

“Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days – and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon,” the statement read.

The clarification further explained that Babil was in fact acknowledging the contributions of the very people he named.

“In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration—for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry.”

The statement concluded with a request: “We respectfully urge media publications and the public to consider the full context of his words rather than drawing conclusions from fragmented video clips.”

Babil Khan’s career so far

Babil Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, made his acting debut with the Netflix film Qala in 2022. Since then, he has appeared in Friday Night Plan and Logout, and also featured in the acclaimed web series The Railway Men.