Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, is set to hit theatres on Friday, July 10, and has already generated a lot of excitement among family audiences. The comedy movie appears headed for a strong opening weekend, based on impressive advance booking numbers and favourable initial reactions after special screenings on Wednesday.

The film marks the return of the popular Dhamaal franchise in 2026 with its fourth instalment. Its release comes just weeks after Akshay Kumar revived the Welcome franchise with Welcome to the Jungle.

Dhamaal 4 advance booking

A few days prior to Dhamaal 4's release, advance bookings have started. The movie made over ₹1.65 crore on its first day alone, with over 60K tickets sold in pre-sales by 9 AM on Thursday, a full day before its premiere. This amount exceeds ₹5 crore when block seats are included.

This is a great beginning considering that Dhamaal 4 is a comedy, a genre that struggles with advance bookings. By the end of Thursday, the movie must increase this number, and it should have a strong start on Friday morning. Given that Dhamaal 4 is selling more than 1,000 tickets every hour on BookMyShow, the signals indeed appear promising. Dhamaal 4: Mumbai and the NCR strongest markets Sacnilk reports that 43,907 tickets were sold for Dhamaal 4's opening day across 7,589 shows. Mumbai and the National Capital Region (NCR) have emerged as the strongest markets, with Maharashtra now leading the advance sales, closely followed by Delhi. As the release date approaches, trade analysts anticipate an increase in bookings.

According to earlier reports, a bigger rollout that would surpass 9,000–10,000 shows nationally might help the movie reach ₹4–5 crore in advance bookings, prior to its debut. Dhamaal 4 box office collection prediction Being a franchise movie is a benefit for Dhamaal 4, especially because it has already achieved success three times. Dhamaal 4 will, therefore, have a clear window to itself. Trade insiders claim that the movie may have a net start of ₹15–16 crore on its first day in India. According to a more conservative estimate, the movie will debut at ₹13 crore. Dhamaal 4 will surpass the openers of some of Ajay's biggest hits, such as Tanhaji and Drishyam 2, if the more hopeful predictions come to pass.