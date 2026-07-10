Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 opened to a modest response at the domestic box office on Friday, with morning occupancy hovering around 10 per cent despite the strong recall value of the popular comedy franchise.The Indra Kumar-directed film had generated considerable buzz ahead of its release, but early footfalls remained muted. The opening continues a recent trend of major Hindi releases struggling to draw large audiences for morning shows.

Because of the franchise's recall value and attraction to families and children, collections are anticipated to pick up steam during the afternoon, evening, and night shows.

Dhamaal 4 opening day box office collection (ongoing)

Dhamaal 4 has made about ₹5.10 crore at the domestic box office as of 5 pm, according to Sacnilk. The total India gross collections surged to ₹6.02 crore and total India net crossed ₹5.10 so far, with final India collections yet to be reported.Dhamaal 4 is anticipated to have a double-digit opening in the range of ₹11–12 crore based on the current trend.