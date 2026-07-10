Dhamaal 4 box office collections Day 1: Ajay Devgn film opens to slow start
Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 has finally arrived in cinemas amid strong buzz generated by its popular franchise. The comedy entertainer has recorded a fair start at the box office but remains slow overall
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Dhamaal 4 box office occupancy
During the morning showing, the movie's overall occupancy was approximately 10%. Occupancy was 9.3% in the morning and close to 10% in the early afternoon. With an occupancy rate of about 13%, Uttar Pradesh has had the best response among the states so far, followed by Maharashtra at about 9% and the National Capital Region at 11%.
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The top-performing cities for Dhamaal 4 are Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune, all of which had occupancy rates close to 10%. At the time of reporting, these cities account for about 46% of the movie's total box office.
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About Dhamaal 4
Indra Kumar is the director of the adventure comedy Dhamaal 4. A huge ensemble cast returns for another crazy treasure hunt in this film, which is the fourth in the Dhamaal film series.
The cast features a mix of beloved franchise veterans and new additions like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Esha Gupta, Alia Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Satish Kaushik.
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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 6:27 PM IST