Dhurandhar becomes highest-earning Hindi film with ₹831 cr nett collection

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar" has become the highest-earning Hindi film ever with a nett India collection of over ₹831 crore, the makers said on Wednesday.

With its Day 33 earnings on Tuesday standing at ₹5.70 crore nett, the Ranveer Singh-starrer's total India nett collection climbed to ₹831.40 crore, placing it at the No. 1 spot among all Hindi releases to date.

"History has been rewritten. With Tuesday's collections, 'Dhurandhar' has officially risen to become the highest-earning Hindi film of all time, a towering achievement that has redefined Indian box office success," the makers said in a statement.

The top position was earlier occupied by the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's 2023 blockbuster "Pushpa 2: The Rule". The Telugu movie had earned ₹830 crore in Hindi.

The other highest-earning Hindi titles are Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" and horror comedy "Stree 2", which had earned ₹643 crore and 627 crore respectively. The India box office break-up shows a robust run across weeks, with ₹218 crore in its opening week, followed by ₹261.50 crore in week two, ₹189.30 crore in week three and ₹115.70 crore in week four. The film added ₹35.80 crore over its fifth weekend before continuing its steady run during the weekdays. "Dhurandhar" is a high-octane spy thriller, which is directed and written by Dhar. Featuring Singh in the lead role, the film follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.