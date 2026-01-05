Critics' Choice Awards 2026 winners: Full list of stars, film and TV wins

The Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 delivered a night to remember, spotlighting daring storytelling and exceptional performances across film and television.

On Sunday, January 4, 2026, the 31st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards were held. The event took place in the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and was hosted by Chelsea Handler.

Stealing the show was One Battle After Another, which emerged as the ceremony’s biggest triumph, clinching the coveted Best Picture honour. The film’s remarkable run continued with Paul Thomas Anderson taking home Best Director, along with Best Adapted Screenplay, underscoring overwhelming critical acclaim. With multiple top wins, the film dominated conversations and firmly established itself as the standout title of the evening.