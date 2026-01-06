The Raja Saab premieres to begin soon, tickets priced at Rs 1,000: Report

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 4:01 PM IST
With just three days to go before the release of The Raja Saab, excitement around Prabhas’s next big-screen outing is building rapidly. Much of the buzz is centred on the status of the paid premiere shows slated for January 8, particularly in Telangana, where last-minute clearances are common.
As the clock ticks down, the lack of formal confirmation has left trade circles and eager fans closely tracking developments around premiere permissions.
A letter addressed to Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has surfaced online, seeking approval for special ticket pricing for the paid premiere shows. The proposal recommends pricing multiplex tickets at ₹1,000 and single-screen tickets at ₹800, citing strong demand for early screenings.
About the Raja Saab premiere in India
The procedure has gone more smoothly in Andhra Pradesh because there is no chance of delays for The Raja Saab based on recent clearances for significant releases.
However, because of previous legal obstacles and court-related issues that have impacted comparable releases, the potential benefit in the Nizam region remains questionable.
According to reports, officials are attempting to steer clear of the last-minute hassles that have grown typical in the run-up to significant premieres. This desire for greater fees has become a hot topic in industry circles as stakeholders wait for a decision.
Prabhas's popularity abroad has resulted in high pre-sales. With over 10,500 tickets now sold and over 1,045 screenings scheduled, advance bookings for The Raja Saab have exceeded $350,000 (Rs 2.9 crore) in North America alone.
It is predicted that the steady increase in sales abroad would translate into the Indian market, where advance bookings are likely to open with strong demand. Observers point out that once reservations formally start, the momentum created overseas may help boost local ticket sales.
The Raja Saab storyline
The Raja Saab is an upcoming horror-comedy film in Telugu that will be released in theatres on January 9, 2026, the day of the Sankranti celebration. Maruthi is the director and writer of the movie, which is produced by People Media Factory and stars Prabhas.
The narrative centres on a young guy who, to pay off his difficulties, chooses to claim his ancestral property. When he gets to the old mansion, he finds it haunted by an enigmatic presence and inhabited by evil supernatural entities.
The film boasts an ensemble cast of actors like Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, and Zarina Wahab. Supporting Cast: Includes veterans like Brahmanandam, Yogi Babu, Vennela Kishore, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.
Expectations for a big box office result are high because the film has a length of more than three hours, and Prabhas appears in about 90% of it. All eyes are still on ticket approvals and final pricing decisions that will determine the movie's opening weekend as the premiere date draws near.