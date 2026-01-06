The Raja Saab premieres to begin soon, tickets priced at Rs 1,000: Report

With just three days to go before the release of The Raja Saab, excitement around Prabhas’s next big-screen outing is building rapidly. Much of the buzz is centred on the status of the paid premiere shows slated for January 8, particularly in Telangana, where last-minute clearances are common.

As the clock ticks down, the lack of formal confirmation has left trade circles and eager fans closely tracking developments around premiere permissions.

A letter addressed to Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has surfaced online, seeking approval for special ticket pricing for the paid premiere shows. The proposal recommends pricing multiplex tickets at ₹1,000 and single-screen tickets at ₹800, citing strong demand for early screenings.

About the Raja Saab premiere in India The procedure has gone more smoothly in Andhra Pradesh because there is no chance of delays for The Raja Saab based on recent clearances for significant releases. However, because of previous legal obstacles and court-related issues that have impacted comparable releases, the potential benefit in the Nizam region remains questionable. ALSO READ: Republic Day 2026: How to book tickets for January 26 parade, other events According to reports, officials are attempting to steer clear of the last-minute hassles that have grown typical in the run-up to significant premieres. This desire for greater fees has become a hot topic in industry circles as stakeholders wait for a decision.

More about The Raja Saab premiere worldwide Prabhas's popularity abroad has resulted in high pre-sales. With over 10,500 tickets now sold and over 1,045 screenings scheduled, advance bookings for The Raja Saab have exceeded $350,000 (Rs 2.9 crore) in North America alone. It is predicted that the steady increase in sales abroad would translate into the Indian market, where advance bookings are likely to open with strong demand. Observers point out that once reservations formally start, the momentum created overseas may help boost local ticket sales.

The Raja Saab storyline The Raja Saab is an upcoming horror-comedy film in Telugu that will be released in theatres on January 9, 2026, the day of the Sankranti celebration. Maruthi is the director and writer of the movie, which is produced by People Media Factory and stars Prabhas. ALSO READ: Cameron's Avatar 3 joins billion-dollar club as Fire and Ash hits $1bn mark The narrative centres on a young guy who, to pay off his difficulties, chooses to claim his ancestral property. When he gets to the old mansion, he finds it haunted by an enigmatic presence and inhabited by evil supernatural entities.