PVR announces film festival; celebrates Kareena Kapoor's 25 years in Cinema

Kareena Kapoor is one of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry. She has been the favourite actress of the movie lovers throughout her two-decade-long career. Popularly known as Bebo, the actress has just completed 25 years in Bollywood. She debuted in Bollywood with the movie ‘Refugee’, in 2000.

Kareena has had a remarkable career in Bollywood, winning the hearts of millions with her acting skills across the world. To commemorate her 25th year in the industry, PVR Cinema has organised a film festival in her name. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Kareena Kapoor Film Festival The film festival aims to pay tribute to the astonishing career of Kareena Kapoor Khan by showcasing her most illustrious performances on the big screen. She is the only female in India with a dedicated film festival. Apart from her, only Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan are the two actors who have a film festival dedicated to them.

The trailer for the festival is out showing the most loved movies and characters of Kareena Kapoor Khan which includes her iconic character Geet from Jab We Met, Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, and her titular role in Chameli.

Kareena looked humbled and shared her reaction to this tribute. She wrote a caption while sharing the trailer–“The blood in my veins, the magic on screen… my job I love… the fire within… here’s to the next 25 (red heart reactions). Thank you to @pvrcinemas_official & @inoxmovies for curating this beautiful festival… so humbled.”

More details

Kareen debuted with JP Dutta's Refugee which was released in theatres in 2000 and since then she has been part of over 50 movies including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Omkara, Jab We Met, Heroine, 3 Idiots, Kurbaan, Chameli and many more.

Currently, Kareena is earning widespread acclaim for the recently released movie, The Buckingham Murders, which was released in theatres on September 13. The movie is garnering huge acclaim from audiences. The movie is directed by Hansal Mehta featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, and Assad Raja in pivotal roles.

More From This Section

Kareena made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix original Jaane Jaan last year which is set to star in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again along with Ajay Devgn later this year.