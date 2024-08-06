Double iSmart trailer out; Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt race for immortality

The Double iSmart trailer has been released; the movie features Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt and Kavya Thapar in key roles. The trailer seems to be a complete package of action sequences, dance, romance and music.

The maker has also released the second song Maar Muntha Chod Chintha from the movie showing energetic dance moves from Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Double iSmart trailer The trailer of the movie depicts Ram's character as someone who has an embedded chip in his brain allowing for transfer of memories. The 2 minutes 42 seconds long trailer confirms Ram's character as misogynistic as ever calling his new love interest bomma (doll) before leering at her.

Sanjay Dutt's character Big Bull and his sidekick Bani J are looking for Ram to get his memory transfer chip to fulfil his desire to become immortal. The sequel of the movie seems to dive deeper into Ram's flashback.

Watch The Trailer

More From This Section

What is the cast of Double Ismart?

The movie stars Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt, Kavya Thapar, Sayaji Shinde, Bani J, Getup Srinu as Shankar's friend, and Ali.

Double iSmart

Double iSmart is a movie written and directed by Puri Jagannadh and it is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. It is a sequel to the 2019 movie, iSmart Shankar. This holds special significance for Puri as his last movie 'Liger' failed to perform at the box office featuring Vijay Deverakond and Ananya Panday.

It is also produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur and its music is composed by Mani Sharma. This movie is hitting theatres on August 15 and it will clash with Ravi Teja's 'Mr Bachchan.'

Mixed reactions from fans

The trailer received mixed reactions from fans and critics. Some call the movie a blockbuster while some believe that the movie might struggle at the box office. One of the fans commented “Trailer kuda full gaa chudalante bhayam vesindhi. Enka entha sepuraa Ani felling vachhindhi eka movie chudalane alochona (I couldn’t even complete the trailer. It stretched too long.)”

Many poked fun at the scene where Ram and Sanjay have guns in their pants. Another fan thinks that, "I believe there's no comeback of Puri. With this cinema he will be done and dusted. He Reshoot the first part again and rebranded it as Double ISmart . Sadly they call it PAN INDIA. DISASTER !!!!” One wrote, “I'm equally disgusted and Intrigued by Double Ismart.”