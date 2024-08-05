Box Office collections India 2024: Kalki 2898 AD vs Deadpool and Wolverine

The Indian movie Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, is still going strong at the box office. The futuristic science fiction film minted Rs 2.05 crore in its 6th weekend, bringing the 39-day collections to Rs 276.70 crore. After Bahubali 2 and KGF 2, this makes Kalki 2898 AD the third highest-grossing dubbed film of all time in Hindi markets. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Kalki 2898 AD (Box Office collection): Insights In its sixth weekend, Kalki 2898 AD is on track to garner around Rs 280 crore in Hindi, surpassing the lifetime collections of the SS Rajamouli-directed RRR (Rs 275 crore) starring NTR Jr. and Ram Charan.

The Prabhas-led feature film is currently the year's highest-grossing Hindi-language film and will be in the top five by the end of 2024. The sequel to Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most eagerly anticipated in the near future because it is a superhit venture in Hindi that has reaped huge returns for all stakeholders.

The film has done well nationwide be it the metropolitan places or the mass belts and will complete a run of more than 50-days in the cinema halls in Hindi, that too in the times when many big movies are out of the cinema halls in under 10-days.

With Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas established himself as one of the biggest stars in Indian feature films and the biggest ambassador for South Indian cinema in North India at this point in time.

More From This Section

Kalki 2898 AD (Box Office collection): Weekly report

• Week One: Rs 156.25 crore

• Week Two: Rs 67 crore

• Week Three: Rs 31 crore

• Week Four: Rs 13.75 crore

• Week Five: Rs 6.65 crore

• Sixth Weekend: Rs 2.05 crore

Total: 276.70 core.

Deadpool and Wolverine (Box Office collection): Insights

Deadpool and Wolverine, a Hollywood superhero comedy, has reached Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office in its second weekend. Subsequent to scoring Rs 87 crore in the initial week, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman film gathered Rs 4 crore on Second Friday, and hiked by 70% on second Saturday to gather Rs 6.75 crore, and combined something very similar with one more spike on Sunday with a business of Rs 7.15 crore.

This means that Deadpool and Wolverine's 10-day estimate is a solid Rs 104.90 crore, and the movie is expected to make between Rs 130 and 140 crore in India. The Marvel Superhero Saga is a smash hit at the Indian box office and has brought back some of the most beloved characters, providing hope for the universe's future timeline.

Deadpool and Wolverine (Box Office collection): Weekly report

• Week One: Rs 87 crore

• 2nd Friday: Rs 4 crore

• 2nd Saturday: Rs 6.75 crore

• 2nd Sunday: Rs 7.15 crore

Total: Rs 104.90 crore.