Dunki box office collection Day 16: SRK movie crosses 200 cr mark in India

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is doing spectacular business at the box office. The movie didn't perform as expected, but it is still one of the highest-grossing movies in India. On its 15th day at the box office, the movie made Rs 2.82 crore, the number has been declining continuously in the last few days.

Dunki was released along with Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. Salaar took the box office by storm, but Dunki survived and performed exceptionally well.

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 16 The collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki have significantly reduced in the last few days. The movie has collected Rs 0.6 crore as of now in India, and it can go up to Rs 1 to 2 crore.

It has minted Rs 2.82 crore on day 15, and Rs 3.25 crore on day 14. The gross collection of the movie in India currently stands at Rs 2096.6 crore, while the worldwide collection is Rs 406.66 crore.

After completing the first week, the movie managed to mint Rs 160.22 crore despite the challenges faced because of Salaar.

Shah Rukh Khan has had a blockbuster year with two more blockbuster movies released in 2023, Pathaan and Jawan, posting box office earnings of over Rs 1000 crore each, globally.

Rajkumar Hirani's earlier releases like 3 Idiots ran almost for 11 weeks in India and managed to bring Rs 460 crore worldwide gross. Another movie PK made Rs 792 crore globally, and China majorly contributed to it. Even his last movie Sanju, which was released in 2018, and starring Ranbir Kapoor, made Rs 588.50 crore gross worldwide.