Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif arrive at 'Merry Christmas' promotion event

Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif will be seen together for the first time in 'Merry Christmas'. The movie will be released in theatres on 6 January 2024

Merry Christmas Movie
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 1:00 PM IST
Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Merry Christmas' is all set to be released in theatres on January 12, 2024. Before the release of the movie, the cast was seen together in a promotional event held last night. 

During the event, Vijay appeared in a very simple and sober style, wearing slippers. His female counterpart, Katrina Kaif, appeared in her red printed dress in which she was looking gorgeous.

Katrina and Vijay gave several poses to paparazzi that went viral on social media. Later, co-star Sanjay Kapoor also joined them.

This is the first time when Vijay and Katrina will share the big screen and their chemistry could be observed in the trailer.

Excited to be working with Vijay sir, Katrina said
During a press conference, Katrina said that all three (Katrina, Vijay and Sriram) had their first meeting in a room and earlier she had seen Vijay with white hair and a white beard. But when she entered the office, she saw Vijay and said, 'Oh wow, that's a really different look."

She also mentioned that she was “excited to work with Vijay sir and Sriram Sir.” When they all were in a room, everyone came just as themselves and we all connected instantly. 

"The minute Vijay sir started speaking about the scene, it was fascinating. I just thought that this is the person who uses things in such a unique way and Sriram sir has a very unique take on everything he does," the Tiger 3 actress added.

About Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas is an upcoming movie directed by Sriram Raghavan. The movie will be released simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil.

Principal photography started in December 2021 with the official announcement of the movie and it completed shooting in January 2023. This is the debut of Raghavan, Katrina Kaif and music composer Pritam, and it is the third Hindi movie for Sethupathi.

The movie's cast includes Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles, while Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures produced the movie.

Topics :BollywoodHindi moviesKatrina KaifEntertainment News

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

