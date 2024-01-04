Dunki Box Office Collection Day 14: SRK film earns Rs 400 cr globally

Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki continues to pull the crowds to the theatres even after the fourteenth day of its release. On Wednesday, the movie reached one more milestone, earning more than three times its budget, and on Day 14 (Thursday), the movie crossed 400 crore rupees worldwide. Dunki was made with a budget of ₹120 crore. It was released on December 21, 2023.

Dunki crossed the ₹200 crore mark in the Indian market on Thursday. With such an impressive star cast as Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, in addition to Shah Rukh Khan, the movie was bound to make an impact.

Dunki: Box office collection According to the reports, Dunki made Rs 160.22 crore net in week one. On day 9, it earned Rs 7 crore, on day 10 it procured Rs 9 crore, on day 11 it earned Rs 11.5 crore, on day 12 it earned Rs 9.05 crore and on day 13 it minted Rs 3.85 crore. Dunki earned Rs 3.30 crore net in India on its 14th day in all languages. So far, the film has procured Rs 203.92 crore net at the domestic box office. About the film 'Dunki' Rajkumar Hirani, Kanika Dhillon, and Abhijaat Joshi co-wrote the film, which was billed as a story about friendships, borders, nostalgia for home, and love. Dunki has been introduced by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

The film is an endearing story of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, who fantasize about settling down in London for a superior life, yet need to embrace an arduous yet extraordinary journey to arrive at their destination.

Rajkumar Hirani on his film ‘Dunki’ Rajkumar Hirani recently told PTI that “Of course, commercial success matters to me but I try not focus on it at all because the moment you start focusing on it, then you start colouring the kind of film you want to make... I take three or four years to make a film." He further added, "This time I took five years to make a story. It should be like... let me make this film whatever the fate of the film is. Sometimes you will get a universal audience, sometimes you will get an audience which is in smaller pockets. India is a massive country and there will be all kinds of audiences liking all kinds of films.”