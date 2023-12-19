Dunki movie advance bookings reach Rs 7cr so far, expected to earn more

Shah Rukh Khan's third release of the year, Dunki, is set to hit theatres on December 21, 2023. After taking the theatres by storm, SRK is all set to dominate the box office once again with his upcoming movie Dunki. This is the first collaboration between him and 3 Idiots director, Rajkumar Hirani.

Dunki is expected to have a spectacular start at the box office as the movie has already garnered over Rs 7 crore through advance booking.

The biggest challenge for the movie is going to be Prabhas-starrer Salaar which is releasing a day after Dunki. Both movies are highly anticipated and it is expected both movies will have some challenges due to that. The more pressure is on Salaar as its budget is 4 times higher as compared to Dunki and SRK has been in phenomenal form this year.

Dunki Day 1 Advance booking As per the latest report, SRK's Dunki has sold 2,55,796 tickets throughout the country and has garnered Rs 7.46 crore on its opening day. Maharashtra is leading the first-day advance booking at Rs 1.32 crore. Followed by Delhi and West Bengal with Rs 1.18 crore and Rs 99.13, respectively.

When it comes to major cities, Hyderabad and Kolkata reported high occupancy rates of 26 per cent, both contributing Rs 83.95 lakh and Rs 74.45 lakh. In contrast, different cities like Pune and Surat reported lower occupancy with 7 per cent and 3 per cent respectively. The National Capital Region (NCR) had 1,039 shows, the most across all the regions, indicating a high level of interest.

According to Movie Hub, Dunki has also outpaced Salaar in advance bookings, reaching $915,000 or Rs 7.6 crore in just five days without premiere shows. The movie is expected to surpass Rs 12.5 crore by December 20, 2023. This will take the total advance booking number for Dunki currently standing at over Rs 15 crore.

It's looking tough for the Dunki movie to break Pathaan and Jawan records as the movie falls in a different genre and will be confronted by Salaar at the box office.