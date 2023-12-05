Dunki trailer out: SRK-Hirani's comedy-drama all set to entertain audience

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan 's most awaited movie, Dunki, is finally released today, December 5, 2023. The trailer is garnering a good response from fans. This is the first collaboration between Raj Kumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. The trailer of the movie is referred to as Dunki Drop 4.

This is SRK's third movie of the year, and his last two movies were blockbusters at the box office and each collected over Rs 1000 crore. It is expected that Dunki will also perform well at the box office.

Dunki Trailer Out

The trailer begins in a true SRK way, where the actor appears in the train that sets the tone for the other adventure of the movie. He introduces all the key characters of the movie beginning with his own role as Hardy. Soon he arrives at his village, Laltu, Punjab, where he meets his four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli. All the characters of the movie share a common dream to go to London to pursue better opportunities and life for the close ones back in Punjab.

Raj Kumar Hirani's movie is incomplete without Boman Irani, and in Dunki, he introduced himself as an English Teacher who promises their students to train them enough to qualify to live abroad. Both SRK's and Vicky's characters justify their will to move abroad without knowing their language and claim that even the British ruled our country without knowing Hindi.

The trailer gives glimpses of Raj Kumar Hirani's master class. The movie has all the potential to take the audience on a heart-warming ride through the tale that follows the extraordinary journey of four friends to travel foreign lands and nicely unfolds the layer of love, and friendship and takes the audience on an entertaining ride.

When will Dunki be released in theatres? The movie is expected to hit theatres across the world during Christmas, December 21, 2023. What is the cast of the movies? Here's the cast of the movie: Shah Rukh Khan as Hardayal Singh Dhillon aka Hardy

Taapsee Pannu as Manu

Vicky Kaushal as Sukhi

Boman Irani as Gulati

Vikram Kochhar as Buggu Lakhanpal

Anil Grover as Balli About Dunki

This is the first collaboration between Raj Kumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. The movie is based on an illegal immigration technique called Donkey Fight. Dunki is directed by Raj Kumar Hirani and co-written by Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

The movie is produced by Gauri Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios.