Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky's movie again drops on Day 4

The Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur minted over Rs 25 crore in the first three days, the movie collected Rs 10.3 crore on Day 3, Sunday, Sacnilk reported. On day 3, the movie touched the double-digit mark for the first time.

The movie earned Rs 6.25 crore on opening day, followed by Rs 9 crore on Day 2 and Rs 10.3 crore on Day 3. The key reason behind the poor performance of Sam Bahadur is the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, which has minted over Rs 200 crore within three days of its release.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur had 56.33 per cent occupancy on the third day for its Hindi version. The movie starts slow but gets its pace by the end of its first weekend. Currently, the total collection of the movie stands at Rs 25.55 crore.

Sam Bahadur box office collection Day 4 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie collected around Rs 0.57 crore on Day 4, and the day still continues. The movie is loved by fans and critics alike, and it has received positive response from everyone. Currently, the total collection of the movie stands at Rs 33.15 crore gross worldwide.

Sam Bahadur is a Hindi-language biographical movie based on the real life of India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw. He has fought some of history's most powerful battles. Some of the battles he fought were the Burma campaign during World War II, the Sino-Indian War, to the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 that created Bangladesh.

The film chronicles the dynamic life of this no-nonsense officer, also known as 'Sam Bahadur', by the soldiers he led.

The chronicles of the movie show the dynamic life of this no-nonsense officer, who is popularly known as Sam Bahadur.